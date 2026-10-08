Liberia: Human Rights Advocate Arrested and Released

7 October 2026
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

MONROVIA-The Suspended Chairman of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) of Liberia, Cllr. Dempster Brown, was arrested early Wednesday but released after his lawyers filed a criminal appearance bond.

Officials at the INCHR told New Republic by phone that "he was arrested. He filed a criminal appearance bond and has been released to appear in court later this month."

It can be recalled that Cllr. Brown, an advocate of human rights was suspended by the president this year for allegation of forgery. President Joseph Boakai appointed Cllr. Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh as acting head.

The matter of forgery was forwarded to the police for investigation. Following an investigation, he was found culpable and forward to court.

"Two of the commissioners' signatures were forged. He made statement. The police made forensic examination and he was found culpable," the official who declined to be name said.

The said Cllr. Brown filed a motion for dismissal of the case on grounds that the matter was before the Supreme Court.

But state prosecutors resisted on grounds that these were two separate matters.

"Cllr. Brown lawyers argued that the matter is pending before the supreme court. The state resisted on grounds these are two sperate matter.

Read the original article on New Republic.

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