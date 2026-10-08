Malawi: Convoy of 119 Fuel Tankers Heading Into Malawi - Offering Desperate Motorists a Glimmer of Hope

Exhausted motorists who have spent weeks trapped in gruelling fuel queues could finally see light at the end of the tunnel, after a massive convoy of around 119 fuel tankers was spotted loaded and heading into Malawi's major cities via the Karonga-Chiweta route.

The dramatic sighting has sparked fresh hope that the country's crippling fuel crisis could finally start easing at filling stations by the end of the week, after months of chaos that have left drivers queuing for hours -- and, in many cases, days -- just to fill up their tanks.

Eagle-eyed motorists have already begun spotting the tankers rolling along major roads across Malawi, offering the first real sign of relief for a nation that has endured relentless shortages and spiralling black-market fuel prices in recent weeks.

And there could be even more good news on the horizon. Sources at the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) have revealed that a further 40 tankers are expected to be loaded with fuel over the weekend, with that fresh batch set to follow hot on the heels of the current convoy.

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If the supply does materialise as promised, it would mark a major breakthrough in Malawi's fuel crisis, which has forced commuters to hitch-hike, sent transport fares rocketing, and fuelled a thriving black market where some desperate motorists have been charged as much as K20,000 per litre.

For now, cautious optimism is spreading across the country -- but with previous promises of relief having come and gone without lasting impact, many Malawians will be holding their breath until they actually see fuel flowing freely at their local filling station once again.