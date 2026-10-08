Nigeria: FIFA Ranking - Super Eagles Plunge to 30th, Drop to Africa's Sixth

Nigeria, who occupied 26th position in the previous ranking, were punished for their mixed results in the opening matches of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles have suffered a significant setback in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking, dropping four places to 30th in the world following a disappointing September international window.

Nigeria, who occupied 26th position in the previous ranking, were punished for their mixed results in the opening matches of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

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The three-time African champions began the qualifying series with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo but were brought crashing back to earth days later after Guinea-Bissau handed them a heavy 3-0 defeat.

The contrasting results have now seen Nigeria lose four places globally, while their position on the African continent has also taken a major hit.

The Super Eagles have dropped from third to sixth in Africa, with Morocco retaining their position as the continent's highest-ranked team.

Nigeria behind five African nations

Morocco lead the African rankings, followed by Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d'Ivoire, with Nigeria now completing the continental top six.

The latest standings underline how quickly the hierarchy can shift after competitive fixtures, particularly as the 2027 AFCON qualifiers carry greater ranking weight than friendly matches.

Nigeria's slide also reflects the damaging effect of the defeat in Bissau, where the Super Eagles conceded three goals without reply after their narrow victory over Madagascar.

The result left Eric Chelle's side with three points from their opening two qualifying matches and reminded them of the importance of consistency during the qualification campaign.

Spain remain among the world's elite

At the summit of the global ranking, Spain remain firmly among the leading football nations, with the reigning world champions occupying the No. 1 position.

Argentina are second, followed by France and England, while Portugal and Brazil complete the next two positions.

Morocco's continued rise is particularly significant from an African perspective, with the Atlas Lions in seventh place globally and comfortably ahead of every other African nation.

The Netherlands and Belgium are eighth and ninth, respectively, while Mexico complete the world's top 10.

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The latest top 10 is: Spain, Argentina, France, England, Portugal, Brazil, Morocco, Belgium, Netherlands, and Mexico.

Top football nations outside the top 10

Several other major footballing nations remain within striking distance of the world's elite.

Colombia sit 11th, followed by Switzerland in 12th and Germany drop to 13th, while Mexico's position inside the top 10 keeps North America represented among the leading nations.

Senegal are the second-highest African nation at 18th globally, while Erling Haaland's Norway occupy 19th and Uruguay drop to 20th.

Other notable nations include USA, Denmark, Italy, Iran, Austria and Ecuador, all of whom remain within the world's top 30.

Nigeria's neighbours in the latest ranking include Algeria, Egypt, and Côte d'Ivoire, all above the Super Eagles, highlighting the increasingly competitive African football landscape.

Africa's top 10

Morocco now lead the continental top 10, with Nigeria slipping to sixth after disappointing qualifying results.

The order goes thus: Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, DR Congo, Cameroon, Mali, and South Africa.

For the Super Eagles, the latest ranking marks another setback after a promising period under Chelle.

Nigeria will now need stronger results in their next competitive fixtures to halt the slide and begin climbing both the FIFA world ranking and the African standings once again.