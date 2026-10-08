Ethiopia: UN Warns of Aid Disruption in Tigray Following Looting of Humanitarian Depots

The United Nations announced that a UN agency warehouse and several facilities operated by local and international humanitarian organizations have been looted in Tigray, as renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia severely disrupts aid operations and raises alarm over rising civilian casualties.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, told reporters during a press briefing that the UN remains deeply concerned by mounting reports of civilian casualties, particularly among internally displaced populations.

"In the Tigray region, a UN agency warehouse, as well as facilities and warehouses belonging to local and international non-governmental organizations, were looted," Haq said. He noted that critical aid supplies--including food, seeds, fertilizers, and water pumps--were lost in the incident. "Humanitarian personnel, premises, and assets must never be targeted and must be protected at all times," he added, without attributing responsibility for the looting to any specific party in the conflict.

The renewed violence comes less than two weeks after hostilities resumed in Tigray, placing heavy strain on the November 2022 peace agreement that concluded the region's two-year war. Federal forces reestablished control over the regional capital, Mekelle, following the withdrawal of Tigrayan forces, though clashes and airstrikes continue to be reported across other parts of northern Ethiopia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The military escalation has also heightened geopolitical tensions across the region. Addis Ababa has accused Eritrea, Egypt, and Sudan of providing support to opposition forces fighting federal troops--allegations that all three neighboring governments have firmly rejected.

The deteriorating situation has drawn the attention of the international community. Members of the UN Security Council are scheduled to hold closed-door consultations on the Horn of Africa, where an official from the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs is expected to brief diplomats on the escalating security crisis in northern Ethiopia.

Persistent insecurity has also left relief workers stranded. In a separate statement, the UN confirmed that a group of 19 humanitarian workers successfully reached Gondar via overland transport from Tigray, having been unable to depart earlier due to suspended flights, unsafe road networks, and degraded communications.

Prince Bruce, UNDSS Chief Security Adviser for Ethiopia and Djibouti, traveled from Addis Ababa to the Tekeze River crossing to supervise the extraction. "We had no flights, no safe roads, and unreliable communications," Bruce said, noting that responders were forced to make high-stakes operational decisions with limited real-time information. The evacuated cohort comprised nine UN staff members and ten personnel from international non-governmental organizations, assisted logistically by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the World Food Programme (WFP), Plan International, and the Ethiopian National Defence Force at the regional border crossing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While telecommunications and electronic banking services began resuming across much of Tigray on Sunday following a week-long outage, UN officials emphasize that establishing secure access remains crucial. The United Nations is currently coordinating plans to resume crucial food and medical assistance deliveries to vulnerable populations across both Tigray and the neighboring Afar region.