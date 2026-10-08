Uganda: Govt Renews Push to End Child Labour As 6.2 Million Children Remain Affected

The government has renewed its call for urgent action to eliminate child labour, slavery and trafficking in Uganda, with officials urging stronger coordination and practical interventions to protect children.

The call was made during the 13th meeting of the National Steering Committee on the Elimination of Child Labour held at Hotel La Vena in Seguku on Wednesday.

The Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Alex Asiimwe, said child labour continues to undermine national development by denying children access to education, health and protection while perpetuating poverty and vulnerability.

His remarks were delivered by Judith Auma, Manager of Labour Inspections and Enforcement at the ministry.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and UNICEF, nearly 138 million children were engaged in child labour globally in 2024, including 54 million in hazardous work.

The latest estimates show that child labour has declined globally since 2020, but progress remains too slow to meet the target of eliminating child labour by 2025.

In Uganda, the 2021 Uganda National Labour Force Survey found that 6.2 million children aged 5 to 17, equivalent to about 40% of children in that age group, were engaged in child labour, excluding household chores.

The survey found a slightly higher proportion among boys than girls.

Asiimwe urged the steering committee to review progress from previous engagements, identify implementation gaps and agree on practical measures with clear responsibilities and timelines.

He also called for stronger links between national policies and implementation at district, community and workplace levels, while emphasising responsible business practices and human rights due diligence in supply chains.

"Identification of a child labour risk should lead to corrective action and effective remediation, rather than simply termination of a supplier relationship or displacement of the affected child from one form of work to another," Asiimwe said.

He said addressing child labour requires interventions that protect affected children rather than simply removing them from one workplace and leaving them vulnerable to exploitation elsewhere.

Asiimwe reaffirmed government's commitment to using recommendations from the meeting to guide the review and implementation of the National Action Plan on the Elimination of Child Labour (NAP II), which covered the 2020/21-2024/25 period.

He also pledged continued coordination among government institutions, particularly the ministries responsible for education, finance, local government and social protection.

The National Steering Committee brings together representatives from government ministries, departments and agencies, development partners, civil society organisations and other organisations involved in efforts to eliminate child labour, slavery and trafficking.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Children Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The meeting comes as Uganda seeks to strengthen implementation of measures addressing the economic and social factors that push children into work, including poverty, limited access to education and vulnerabilities within agricultural and other supply chains.