Zimbabwe: Supreme Court Reinstates PetroZim GM's Dismissal, Slams Labour Court Ruling As 'Irrational'

The Supreme Court has reinstated the dismissal of former PetroZim Line general manager Catherine Katsande, ruling that the Labour Court acted "manifestly irrationally" when it overturned her conviction on multiple misconduct charges linked to her dealings with major supplier Kaltrade.

A three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Lewid Mathonsi, Samuel Kudya and Jacob Mafusire, sitting in Harare, allowed PetroZim's appeal with costs and set aside the Labour Court judgment which had ordered Katsande's reinstatement or payment of damages in lieu of reinstatement.

The Supreme Court said the Labour Court had failed to properly interrogate the evidence presented before the disciplinary authority (DA), which had found Katsande guilty of all three counts under the charge of gross incompetence or inefficiency and two counts under a second charge concerning conduct inconsistent with her employment contract.

"The decision of the court a quo was quite evidently irrational," the Supreme Court held.

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Katsande, who occupied PetroZim's most senior management position and reported directly to the board, had been dismissed after a disciplinary hearing arising from a series of transactions and decisions involving Kaltrade.

The charges included failure to enter into written contracts for purchases, making advance payments without security, authorising payments involving customs duties, accepting second-hand demonstration DRA Skids after PetroZim had paid for new equipment, approving expenditure on spares despite a warranty and authorising more than US$262,000 for another DRA Skid despite outstanding deliveries.

She was also charged with over a 20 percent price increase by Kaltrade, an attempted loan arrangement involving the supplier, allegedly seeking foreign currency allocations for Kaltrade and overriding the advice of PetroZim's Chief Engineer in awarding a tank-gauging project to the supplier.

Another major allegation was that Katsande failed to keep the board properly informed about serious operational problems, including an ethanol project operating at only 50 percent capacity because only three of six pumps were operational.

The Supreme Court was particularly critical of the Labour Court's treatment of Katsande's failure to report the problems to the board.

"It was callous and brazen of her to suggest that the Board was being informed through yearly financial reports," Justice Mafusire said in the judgment.

The court said Katsande's position as general manager came with clearly defined responsibilities and that she was required to submit weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly reports to the board.

"She was employed to lead. But in spite of that, she had to report to the Board. She was not a loose cannon," the court said.

The Supreme Court also rejected the Labour Court's characterisation of the dispute as simply a case of Katsande refusing to follow the advice of a subordinate.

"The issue before the DA was far from being a simple question of a senior employee failing to follow the recommendations of a subordinate," the judgment said.

The court found that PetroZim's Chief Engineer had raised concerns about Kaltrade's lack of capacity to handle the tank-gauging project, while the supplier had previously experienced problems delivering other projects.

"From the evidence, the Chief Engineer was ultimately vindicated," the Supreme Court said, adding that the argument that the transactions were justified as part of a sanctions-busting strategy "was shown to be a ruse."

The disciplinary authority had found Katsande guilty on the bulk of the allegations but acquitted her on charges relating to the unauthorised 20 percent price increase and an alleged loan arrangement with Kaltrade.

The Supreme Court said this demonstrated that the DA had not simply rubber-stamped the employer's allegations but had carefully assessed the evidence and acquitted Katsande where charges had not been proved.

It cited, among other things, evidence that some outstanding orders were only delivered after Katsande had been suspended and that some equipment described as new was found to be used.

On the issue of written contracts, the DA had found that although Katsande maintained purchase orders were sufficient, the DRA Skids had been bought on the basis of a quotation and "not even a purchase order was generated".

The Supreme Court said the DA had conducted a detailed examination of the evidence and had properly linked Katsande's conduct to her duties as general manager.

It rejected the Labour Court's conclusion that the DA had failed to distinguish between gross incompetence and inefficiency, finding that the charges had been framed in accordance with the Labour (National Employment Code of Conduct) Regulations, 2006.

The court also dismissed arguments that the disciplinary authority lacked the power to impose dismissal.

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Under the code, the court said, the misconduct with which Katsande had been charged entitled the employer to dismiss her upon conviction.

"The evidence of guilt as found by the DA was overwhelming," the Supreme Court said.

It further held that PetroZim had exercised its prerogative to dismiss Katsande when, after her conviction and mitigation, the company pressed for dismissal.

"It is of no moment from whose mouth that pronouncement came," the court said.

The Supreme Court emphasised that the Labour Court, sitting as an appellate tribunal, should not have interfered with factual findings of the disciplinary authority unless they were so unreasonable that no sensible person could have reached them.

Instead, it found that the Labour Court had paid only "lip-service" to the applicable test for irrationality.

"There was no basis for the court a quo to overturn the decision of the DA," the Supreme Court ruled.

The court consequently allowed PetroZim's appeal with costs and dismissed Katsande's appeal before the Labour Court, also with costs, effectively restoring the disciplinary authority's decision to dismiss her.