A political analyst has moved to calm growing public unease over President Peter Mutharika's repeated unexplained trips abroad, insisting there is nothing sinister to worry about as the president jets off to South Africa for the fifth time this year.

The reassurance comes after Mutharika once again left Malawi for the Rainbow Nation, with government officials offering no explanation whatsoever for the purpose behind the mysterious trip -- the latest in a string of similarly unexplained visits that have fuelled mounting speculation back home.

Political analyst George Phiri attempted to put minds at rest, insisting Malawi has robust constitutional structures in place to handle any handover of power should the need ever arise during the president's time away.

But in a revealing admission that will do little to quiet the rumour mill, Phiri conceded that Malawi simply does not have strong enough laws to force authorities to disclose the president's actual health status to the nation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The stark admission comes amid swirling speculation over Mutharika's wellbeing, with opposition figures previously demanding proof of his physical fitness, and the president's repeated, unexplained dashes to South Africa doing little to put those concerns to rest.

With government continuing to offer nothing beyond the bare minimum each time the president departs, many Malawians are likely to remain unconvinced by assurances that there is "no need for concern" -- particularly given the absence of any legal requirement compelling officials to come clean about exactly what is going on.