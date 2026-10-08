Zimbabwe: Zaoga Marlborough Choir Makes Waves With 14-Track Album Launch

The sweet sounds of choral praise echoed through the capital on Saturday, 3 October 2026, as the ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ministries International (FIFMI) Marlborough District Choir hosted a historic live album recording and launch.

The event marked a massive milestone for the low-density suburb's newly minted musical powerhouse, as they officially unveiled their highly anticipated 14-track debut album titled "Touching Lives One by One Season 1" to a packed, energetic audience.

The atmosphere was electric as believers, music lovers, and church delegates gathered to witness the culmination of months of intense preparation.

With this monumental release, the newly established ensemble has boldly announced its entry into Zimbabwe's competitive gospel music landscape.

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They are stepping directly into a vibrant arena currently dominated by established heavyweights like Zimpraise, Joyous Praise Choir, and The Unveiled, positioning themselves not merely as newcomers, but as a formidable force ready to challenge the status quo with their unique spiritual and sonic identity.

Known for their deep spiritual depth and signature harmonies, the Marlborough District Choir did not disappoint, delivering a launch that was a seamless blend of live performance, celebratory worship, and evangelism.

The 14 songs, each crafted by different talented composers within the ministry, brought a diverse range of sounds, from upbeat, danceable praise to deeply moving, reflective worship tracks.

The significance of the launch was underscored by the presence of esteemed church hierarchy and local leadership. In attendance to bless the project were the ZAOGA FIF Chairman of Bishops, Bishop Chikore, alongside Westgate Province Overseer Simbarashe Chakombera, the ZAOGA FIF Music Director, District Pastor Kachamakwara.

Adding civic honor to the spiritual gathering was local representative, Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe, alongside a host of Westgate Province pastors and delegates who traveled from outside the capital city to witness the milestone.

A major highlight of the night was a guest appearance by iconic gospel supremo Michael Mahendere, whose presence added immense star power and elite artistic validation to the choir's groundbreaking project.

The 14-track album lived up to its title, showcasing a rich tapestry of genres and profound scriptural depth led by exceptional composers and directors within the ministry.

Elder Emily Makota captivated the audience with her song "Mudziyo" (loosely translated as Vessels), which delivered an infectious Afro-fusion beat. Drawing inspiration from 2 Timothy 2:20-21, her performance carried a powerful, soul-stirring message emphasizing the vital importance of being a vessel of honor, cleansed and ready for use in the house of the Lord.

Shifting the atmosphere into a serene, heavenly encounter, Worshipper Blessing led the congregation into an intense period of intimacy with his deep worship track, "Yahwe".

Bringing explosive energy to the stage, the ZAOGA Marlborough Music Director Wisdom Murimi delivered a high-octane performance that electrified the venue, with his fast-paced praise tracks, Mashoko and Sifa, keeping the entire audience on their feet, dancing to the hilt and sweating in pure, unadulterated celebration.

Blessing Jeduthun, of Mwari Makanaka fame, also touched the hearts of the audience with his signature deep, soulful voice on the mid-tempo track "Paye Ndadonhedzwa" (When I Fell Down). In the song, he pleads with God not to abandon him in times of trial, expressing a deep yearning to meet the Lord when the trumpet sounds on the last day, as detailed in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.

The spiritual atmosphere was further enriched by Worshipper Larry Gunda, one of the prominent guest ministers on the project.

He joined the choir for "Vongayi Jehovah," a beautiful mid-tempo worship anthem that leads listeners into deep gratitude, acknowledging God's unchanging nature and His goodness.

Other tracks on the album include "We Lift Your Name," "Jehovah Jireh," "Mashoko," "Ndiwe Wega Jesu," "Somlandela," "Na Jesu," "Mwari Sikai," "The Lord of All," "Sifa," and "Anatupenda."

The leadership could not hide their joy regarding the success of the project. Speaking at the event, Westgate Province Overseer Simbarashe Chakombera expressed his excitement:

"We are very excited about this event.

Marlborough, we are proud of you and you have put our province on the map. May the God of our father richly bless you."

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ZAOGA Marlborough Music Director Wisdom Murimi also expressed his profound gratitude for the project's success.

"This is nothing but the grace of God. We have been working on this project for a very long time and now we are here. We have made it as Marlborough. We want to thank everyone for the support they gave us throughout, from the preparation until today," said Murimi.

Beyond the music, the project carried a deeper eternal weight. Elder Tatenda Chidhumo, the co-chairperson of the project, highlighted that the recording also served as a powerful platform for evangelism.

"Through a combination of one-on-one street evangelism before the event and soul-winning on the day, more than 14 souls were won to Christ," Elder Chidhumo revealed. "This was more than a concert; it was a celebration of worship, unity, evangelism, and community transformation."

With the live recording successfully captured, the choir's media team is now working on post-production before officially sharing the music videos on YouTube and their social media platforms.

"Touching Lives One by One (Season 1)" stands out not just as an album launch, but as an anointed project ready to impact nations.