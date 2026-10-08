Kenya: 8-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Alleged FGM in Dandora, Mother Arrested

8 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police in Dandora have arrested a 32-year-old woman after she was allegedly caught subjecting her eight-year-old daughter to female genital mutilation (FGM).

The incident occurred in Dandora Phase 2 Estate after neighbours raised the alarm and confronted the woman, identified as Frolence Nyambura, as she allegedly carried out the act using a surgical blade.

Police officers from Dandora Police Station, accompanied by the Sub-County Children Officer, responded to the scene and confirmed the incident.

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The suspect, who had been restrained by members of the public, was handed over to the police.

The girl, who had already undergone the mutilation, was rescued and rushed to Dandora Phase 3 Health Centre for medical attention.

She was later discharged in stable condition and placed in a safe home to facilitate her recovery and ensure her continued protection.

The suspect is being held at Dandora Police Station and is expected to face charges of performing FGM contrary to Section 19(1) of the Prohibition of FGM Act, 2011.

She is also expected to face a charge of cruelty to a child contrary to Section 14 of the Children Act, among other charges.

The National Police Service (NPS) said it remains committed to protecting children from all forms of abuse and bringing perpetrators of FGM to justice.

The Service said it will continue working with child-protection agencies and communities to combat FGM and safeguard children from violence and abuse.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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