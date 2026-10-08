Kenya: MPs Commence Public Hearings On Proposed Dissolution of Six Regional Authorities This Friday

Nairobi — The Departmental Committee on Regional Development Committee is set to commence public participation on the proposed Regional Development Authorities Laws (Repeal) Bill, 2026, which seeks to dissolve all six regional development authorities.

These include the Coast Development Authority (CDA), the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA), the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA), the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda), the Ewaso Ng'iro South Development Authority and the Ewaso Ng'iro North Development Authority.

The repeal is intended to wind up the institutions which have already fulfilled the mandate for which they were established, while aligning national development functions with the Fourth Schedule.

Further, eliminating the authorities is expected to ease pressure on the national budget while improving efficiency, accountability and service delivery through consolidation under existing institutions.

If the Bill sponsored by the Leader of the Majority Party, Hon. Kimani Ichungw'a is enacted, the National Treasury and the Public Service Commission (PSC) will absorb the major operations, staff and balance sheets of all six regional development authorities.

The Committee chaired by Sigor legislator, Hon. Peter Lochakapong' is set to conduct the first phase of the exercise on Friday October 9, 2026 in Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo and Narok Counties.