Ethiopia: Nigeria, Ethiopia Move to Deepen Ties in Trade, Agriculture, Security

Nigeria and Ethiopia have moved to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, food security, aviation, and security, with Vice President Kashim Shettima and Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Temesgen Tiruneh, reviewing relations between the two countries.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Nigeria-Ethiopia Nutrition Leadership Exchange Forum in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, where they explored opportunities to strengthen economic and strategic ties between the two African countries.

According to a statement by the vice president's spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Tiruneh said Ethiopia places a high premium on its relationship with Nigeria, noting that both countries are among Africa's most populous nations.

He also conveyed Ethiopia's condolences to Nigeria over the recent air crash in Ondo.

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The Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister highlighted his country's experience in addressing malnutrition, explaining that Ethiopia's decision to treat nutrition as an economic and development issue led to the launch of the 15-year Seqota Declaration in 2015.

He said the initiative initially focused on communities most affected by malnutrition before expanding to about half of the country.

Tiruneh also welcomed progress on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons Agreement between Nigeria and Ethiopia and called for the convening of the Nigeria-Ethiopia Joint Commission.

He further commended the growing private-sector cooperation between the two countries, including the Dangote Group's investment in Ethiopia.

Responding, Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Ethiopia, saying both countries had a responsibility to leverage their population, resources and strategic positions to advance Africa's development.

The Vice President commended Ethiopia's progress in agriculture and domestic value addition, while calling for stronger intra-African investment under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Shettima also assured the Ethiopian side of Nigeria's commitment to the Joint Commission framework, stressing the need to expand cooperation in investment, agriculture, economic development and security.

According to him, the shifting centre of global economic growth towards Africa, combined with the continent's young population, places a responsibility on Nigeria and Ethiopia to provide leadership in unlocking Africa's enormous potential.

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He said the two countries should use their respective strengths and strategic positions to promote greater economic cooperation and contribute to the continent's development.

The bilateral meeting took place as both countries strengthened cooperation on nutrition, with Nigerian and Ethiopian officials sharing experiences on addressing malnutrition, food security and human capital development.