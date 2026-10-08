Nigeria: Govt, Niger Plan to Organise Artisanal Mining, Bago Says

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago says the state and federal governments are working to establish a responsible framework for artisanal mining.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago says the federal government is working with the Niger State Government to establish a responsible mining policy and organise artisanal miners in the state.

Mr Bago disclosed this when he received members of the Niger State Inter-Tribal Association, who visited him to condole with the government over the deaths of 37 artisanal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by Bologi Ibrahim, the governor's Chief Press Secretary.

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Mr Bago said the government would organise artisanal miners into cooperatives and ensure they have the necessary tools and safety measures to operate.

He also warned against exposing children to dangerous mining activities, saying many had abandoned school for menial jobs, particularly artisanal mining.

"I want to call on you to continue to talk to your wards and children, to desist from illegal activities and also thuggery and rascality," Mr Bago said.

"A lot of our children have abandoned school for some menial jobs, most especially artisanal mining. The children should not be exposed to these very dangerous operations," he added.

The governor said numerous illegal activities occur around mining sites and urged parents to monitor their children closely.

Miners' deaths

The governor's comments came weeks after 37 suspected illegal miners died in NSCDC custody in Minna.

The victims were arrested during enforcement operations around the M.I. Wushishi and Lukoto areas of Minna on 15 and 16 September.

The deaths were initially reported as 33 before the Niger State Government confirmed that 37 people had died.

The circumstances and cause of the deaths are currently being investigated by an independent committee constituted by the Federal Government.

The committee has inspected the NSCDC custody facility and mining site, conducted autopsies, interviewed survivors and families of the deceased, and taken statements from NSCDC personnel and other witnesses.

The committee has also requested a two-week extension to complete its investigation and submit its report.

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The committee's chairman, Jonathan Kure, said on Tuesday that its findings had pointed to possible institutional breakdown, overzealousness and training deficiencies within the security agency. However, the panel had not concluded its work.

Inter-tribal association commiserates

Speaking during the visit, the leader of the Niger State Inter-Tribal Association, George Dike, described the deaths as tragic and unfortunate.

He commended Mr Bago for how he handled the incident and the measures taken to support affected families.

"The Niger State Inter-Tribal Association believes that moments such as this remind us of our common humanity and the need for unity, compassion and collective responsibility," Mr Dike said.

"Irrespective of tribe, religion or place of origin, a life lost in Niger State is a loss to all of us. We therefore stand united in mourning with the affected families and communities," he added.