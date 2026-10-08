Nigeria: Minna Miners' Deaths - Probe Panel Cites Institutional Breakdown, Training Gaps

Federal panel investigating the deaths of 37 persons in NSCDC custody says institutional gaps, overzealousness, and inadequate training may have contributed to the incident.

The federal government's Independent Investigative Committee probing the deaths of 37 persons in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, Niger State, has identified institutional breakdown, overzealousness and inadequate training as issues emerging from its investigation.

The committee's Chairman, Jonathan Kure, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja, while stressing that the panel had not concluded the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"There are elements of institutional breakdown. There are elements of overzealousness. Some elements that will require more personnel training," Mr Kure said.

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He said the committee had requested a two-week extension to complete its investigation and submit what he described as a "thorough and credible" report.

The committee was initially expected to submit its report on 7 October but has requested an extension until 21 October.

Panel awaits forensic reports

Mr Kure said the extension was necessary because of the volume of evidence gathered and the need to obtain forensic and pathology reports.

He said the committee had inspected the NSCDC custody facility, conducted autopsies, interviewed survivors and bereaved families, and taken statements from NSCDC personnel and other witnesses.

The panel also visited the mining site and the Niger State Command headquarters of the NSCDC, where members examined locations connected with the incident.

According to Mr Kure, the committee had interacted with officers and personnel who were directly or indirectly involved in the incident but was still engaging some of them.

"Because of the peculiar nature of this investigation, it involves a large volume of testimonies and evidence which require our meticulous review and collation," he said.

He added that the committee was still awaiting forensic and pathology reports considered critical to determining the cause of the deaths.

The chairman said the panel would give persons implicated in the incident, including suspended NSCDC officers, an opportunity to respond before reaching its conclusions.

He said the committee was determined to ensure its findings were evidence-based and could withstand scrutiny.

"We promised Nigerians a thorough job," Mr Kure said.

He added that the panel would use the additional two weeks to review documentary and forensic evidence, receive outstanding medical reports and hear from people whose conduct or actions may be relevant to the investigation.

37 died in NSCDC custody

The 37 people died after they were arrested during enforcement operations around the M.I. Wushishi and Lukoto areas of Minna on 15 and 16 September.

The deaths were initially reported as 33 before the Niger State Government confirmed that 37 people had died.

The cause of the deaths has not been officially established.

The incident prompted the federal government to establish an independent committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including the arrests and detention of the victims and possible responsibility, negligence or misconduct.

The committee has also visited the affected communities, met the families of the deceased and interacted with survivors as part of efforts to reconstruct the events.

Mr Kure said the panel was conscious of the grief experienced by the families and would avoid speculation in reaching its conclusions.

The final report is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, determine responsibility where applicable and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

NBA seeks reforms in detention facilities

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) has called for measures to prevent avoidable deaths in detention facilities across Nigeria.

The chair of NBA-SPIDEL, Uju Agomoh, made the call on Tuesday while briefing journalists ahead of the section's annual conference scheduled for 10 to 13 November in Abia State.

Mrs Agomoh referred to the recent deaths in NSCDC custody in Minna. She stressed the need for detention facilities to operate in accordance with Nigerian law and internationally recognised human rights standards.

"In particular, NBA-SPIDEL will continue to draw attention to the urgent need to prevent avoidable deaths and abuses in places of detention and to ensure that detention facilities operate in accordance with Nigerian law and internationally recognised human rights standards," she said.

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She said the conference, themed "In Public Interest: Advancing Justice, Democracy and Development," would examine structural and institutional barriers to access to justice, including delays in the administration of justice, inadequate legal representation and weaknesses in justice-sector institutions.

Mrs Agomoh also called for stronger legal aid, alternative and non-custodial measures, improved detention oversight and a justice system that responds to vulnerable and marginalised Nigerians.

She said meaningful reform required collaboration among lawyers, judges, government institutions, justice-sector agencies, civil society organisations, academics, development partners, the media and citizens.

"We are not gathering in Umuahia merely to discuss problems. We are gathering to identify solutions, responsibilities and pathways for action," she said.

She also urged the media to scrutinise proposals from the conference and sustain public attention on reforms needed to strengthen Nigeria's justice and democratic institutions.