South Africa: European Parliament Bans Far-Right Politician's SA Exhibition

A Belgian far-right politician referred to by a former colleague as "an unadulterated Hitler fanatic" had an exhibition about South Africa blocked by Brussels in September, it has emerged.

A September exhibition in the European Parliament exposing the "mismanagement of the South African government and the fate of the Boer in the 'rainbow republic"' was banned at the last minute by Parliament officials, according to the organiser's posts on social media.

Tom Vandendriessche, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Belgium's far-right Vlaams Belang party, had planned to stage a 13-panel exhibition titled "South Africa at Crossroads" inside the European Parliament in Brussels in the week of 7 September.

The exhibition, according to pictures posted by Vandendriessche on X, consisted of 13 panels displaying information on what the European Parliament's far-right caucus Patriots for Europe termed "the deteriorating social and economic atmosphere in South Africa and the role of European support and funding to the ANC regime".

Patriots for Europe also referred to South Africa, now more than two years into rule by a Government of National Unity, as a "de facto one-party state" displaying "a vengeful policy towards the white population".

An excerpt of the ruling by the European Parliament explaining the decision to block the exhibition, posted by Vandendriessche on X, said that officials "raised a number of concerns regarding the...