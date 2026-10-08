East Africa: Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania Push for Community-Led Climate Adaptation

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are pushing for a new approach to climate adaptation that places communities at the centre of decision-making, financing and implementation as the region grapples with increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

The call was made during the launch of a two-day regional workshop on locally led adaptation in Kampala, hosted by the Government of Uganda with support from the Royal Danish Embassy in Uganda and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The workshop, held at Four Points by Sheraton, brought together government officials, local authorities, development partners, civil society organisations, researchers and financial institutions from the three East African countries to share experiences on how climate finance can directly benefit communities affected by climate change.

State Minister for Water and Environment Beatrice Anywar Atim said climate adaptation strategies must move away from decisions made far from the communities experiencing the effects of climate change.

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"For too long, climate strategies have been designed and discussed far away from where the effects are felt, in boardrooms and meetings all over the world. Indeed, it was far from the soil where it is hard," Anywar said.

She said the region must now place resources and decision-making power in the hands of communities on the front lines of climate change.

"We are here to shift the paradigm, placing the power and the resources directly into the hands of those who live on the front line of this crisis," she said.

Anywar said Uganda is already implementing locally led adaptation initiatives, including programmes targeting districts and communities, which allow local institutions to identify priorities, design interventions and participate in implementation.

"It is the same people who can tell us what their priorities are. How do they want to implement it? It is them who are affected, who are the biggest stakeholders," she said.

She cited her own experience of climate variability, saying she had recently planted crops at her home in Kitgum but lost them because of extreme heat.

"I planted twice, and I lost it all. This is the reality with us," Anywar said.

The minister said the regional exchange was important because climate impacts and adaptation needs vary from one community to another.

"We are moving it away from the boardroom to the local people because the effect of climate change is real, but the way it is hitting different parts of the world also differs, and the way the local people who are affected want to adapt also varies," she said.

Ben Kumumanya, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, said climate change does not respect national boundaries, making cooperation among East African countries critical.

"What affects Uganda, what affects Kenya, affects Tanzania," Kumumanya said.

He said the workshop would focus on mobilising resources, developing regionally supported policies and ensuring that adaptation initiatives are driven by communities.

Kumumanya identified inadequate resources as one of the major obstacles facing locally led adaptation.

"Resources have never been adequate, but you cannot make sure you have enough to inject into resilient work plans and actions," he said.

He added that sharing experiences among the three countries would help governments develop better responses to changing climatic conditions.

"We shall share with our colleagues from Kenya, our colleagues from Tanzania, and see how they have dealt with these issues, and we also adapt together and have the right strategy," Kumumanya said.

The Danish Ambassador to Uganda, Signe Winding Albjerg, said climate resilience would ultimately be won or lost at the local level.

"We know that climate adaptation, climate resilience is won or lost at the local level," she said.

She said Denmark was supporting locally led adaptation programmes in East Africa, including UNCDF's LoCAL programme in Uganda, the World Bank's FLLoCA programme in Kenya and SCALE in Tanzania.

Albjerg urged the three countries to be open about both successes and failures so that lessons can be transferred across borders.

"It should really turn into a very honest, helpful dialogue on how all of the lessons, the hard lessons, each of the programmes, each of the districts can turn into an assistance in ensuring that your colleagues, your neighbours, don't make the same mistakes or learn from your good ideas," she said.

She also called for lessons from communities to inform global climate policy, including discussions at the upcoming COP31 in Türkiye.

Justine Audrain, Regional Programmes Manager at UNCDF's Local Facility, said the quality and accessibility of climate finance were just as important as the amount of money committed.

"Lasting change does not only depend on the volume of climate finance, but also its quality very much, and how effectively that finance reaches local governments and communities on the ground," Audrain said.

She said locally led adaptation programmes were demonstrating how climate finance could be integrated into local government planning and systems.

"The question is no longer whether climate finance should reach the local levels. I think we all agree, but also how we build a system that enables climate finance to flow effectively, predictably, and at scale to communities facing climate risk every day," she said.

World Bank Senior Social Development Specialist Serena Cavicchi said communities most exposed to climate risks are often excluded from designing responses to those risks.

"Communities who are mostly exposed to climate risks are rarely the ones who design responses to them," Cavicchi said.

She said climate finance has historically moved from global institutions to national governments and then to districts, often losing local relevance and ownership along the way.

"Less than 10% of climate finance has been prioritised at the local level, and the gap between where climate impacts are really felt and where climate decisions are made is enormous," she said.

Cavicchi said the World Bank was addressing this through programmes such as Financing Locally Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) in Kenya and the Scaling Up Locally Led Climate Action (SCALE) programme in Tanzania.

She said the programmes allow local governments to work directly with communities to assess climate risks, identify priorities and invest in interventions chosen by the communities themselves.

"Local actors are often more aware of the nuanced context in which they operate, and traditionally, local knowledge has been accumulated over generations," she said.

Cavicchi said locally led adaptation should not be viewed only as a climate response, but also as a source of employment and economic opportunities.

"Locally led adaptation generates jobs and economic opportunities, not just resilience," she said.

Clara Gallagher, an international development researcher, said the increasing frequency of floods, droughts, landslides and rising temperatures across East Africa was threatening livelihoods and reversing development gains.

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She said adaptation should therefore be treated as an environmental, development, governance and financing priority.

"Crisis response is invariably more detrimental and more costly than prevention," the Irish representative said, urging greater investment in anticipatory action and early climate resilience.

She said Uganda's experience was particularly important because both the LIFE-AR initiative and LoCAL mechanism are being implemented in the country.

The Irish government estimates that current locally led adaptation programmes cover about one-fifth of Uganda's 135 districts, creating a need to scale up successful approaches through government systems.

"The challenge before us is no longer proving that locally led adaptation works, but how to scale successful approaches through government systems so that all climate-vulnerable districts and people can benefit," she said.

The workshop also seeks to examine how local climate risks influence planning and budgets, how communities shape investments, and how governments can track results and strengthen accountability.

Participants from the three countries are expected to share practical lessons on financing and implementing locally led adaptation, with the outcomes expected to inform ongoing programmes, policy dialogue and regional cooperation.

The discussions come as East African communities continue to face increasingly unstable rainfall patterns, droughts, floods and rising temperatures, putting pressure on governments to strengthen climate resilience at the local level.