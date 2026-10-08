Sudan: Foreign Minister Commends Saudi Crown Prince's Efforts to Improve Sudan-U.S. Relations

Khartoum, (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem commended the positive efforts of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to improve Sudan's relations with the United States, pointing to the initiative he put forward and his discussions with US President Donald Trump on the matter.

In an interview with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), to be published later, he affirmed that, from that moment, the Sudanese government had become open to this positive proposal with the Trump administration, and that Sudan had engaged in this process for more than a year. He pointed to a problem in the US approach to Sudanese affairs, noting that this requires reconsideration on their part, particularly with regard to what is being published in the media and statements made here and there.

He said Sudan is very open to relations with the United States, noting that the United States is a major power with many intersecting interests with Sudan, which makes Sudan very keen to engage with it.

Salem added that Sudan has an active embassy in Washington, in addition to a diplomatic mission in New York, and that all are working to reaffirm Sudan's keenness to maintain good relations with the US side. He explained that dialogue is ongoing and that its doors would remain open with the US administration.

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He pointed to a lack of urgency on the part of the United States, emphasizing the need for Washington to grasp the realities and unfolding events on the ground in Sudan and to engage constructively, reiterating Sudan's openness to doing so.

Regarding relations with the Arab Republic of Egypt, he said Sudan has longstanding and historic relations with Egypt, affirming that relations with Egypt are free of any blemish.

He said Sudan and Egypt have mechanisms through which they can correct the course and move forward if some differences arise here or there.