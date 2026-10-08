Malawi: NBM PLC Supports Financial Market Dealers Association Conference With K5 Million

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has supported the Financial Market Dealers Association (FMDA) with K5 million towards its 2026 Annual Lakeshore Conference, which aims to bring together financial market players to discuss challenges affecting the sector.

The conference will be held from October 15 to 17 under the theme, 'Managing Liquidity in a Constrained Environment, Strengthening the Role of the Financial Market' at Sunbird Nkopola, Mangochi.

Speaking during the donation on Tuesday, NBM plc Treasury Manager Grace Phiri said the conference will give financial market players a platform to discuss challenges affecting the country's sector and find possible solutions.

"The function is very important; it is where our dealers, other players in the banking industry, the financial services industry, and the insurance industry go and meet, reflect on how we have performed, where we are and what we want to be done. And it is our duty as financial dealers to find solutions to challenges," said Phiri.

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Phiri said the conference will allow financial market players to discuss how they can work together to improve the availability and distribution of foreign exchange amid the current shortage.

"Nowadays it is not about competition, but collaboration. We are enablers; all we provide is the market, so the market players find means of bringing forex so that it goes towards those that demand it," said Phiri.

FMDA Vice Treasurer Mthandazo John Chikagwa welcomed the sponsorship, noting it will enable participation from various players.

"National Bank have come a long way in assisting us with some activities we have planned, and they also enabled us to get more players in so that we have more international market players at the conference," said Chikagwa.

Chikagwa said he expects the conference discussions to help international market players strengthen their role in improving market liquidity.