Malawi: Mubas Choir to Hold Concert to Raise Funds for Instruments

8 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The university group wants to raise its profile and attract bookings for public and private events.

Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (Mubas) Choir will hold a concert at the Odel Auditorium on the institution's main campus in Blantyre on Saturday.

The choir's chairperson, Harry Banda, said the aim is to raise the group's profile and make the public aware that it can be hired.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This is a big event as we would like people to know that we have a great university choir which is open to the public for hiring to perform at public and private events," he said.

The choir already performs at university events such as graduation, as well as at outdoor private functions, but Mr Banda said most people were unaware of this.

The concert will also raise money to buy instruments. Mr Banda said the choir normally has to book instruments whenever it has an event.

Other choirs from the campus are expected to take part. Dr Flemmings Ngwira, head of language and communication at the university and a well-known musician, will also perform, along with an artist named Romeo.

Mr Banda said the attendance of high-profile guests, including Vice-Chancellor Associate Professor Nancy Chitera, would be "the icing on the cake".

He urged students and the public to attend what he called a rare treat of choral music.

Tickets are available through National Bank account number 1014151644. Bronze tickets cost K10,000, silver K20,000, gold K50,000 and platinum K100,000.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.