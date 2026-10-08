Malawi: Mubas Choir to Hold Concert to Raise Funds for Instruments

The university group wants to raise its profile and attract bookings for public and private events.

Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (Mubas) Choir will hold a concert at the Odel Auditorium on the institution's main campus in Blantyre on Saturday.

The choir's chairperson, Harry Banda, said the aim is to raise the group's profile and make the public aware that it can be hired.

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"This is a big event as we would like people to know that we have a great university choir which is open to the public for hiring to perform at public and private events," he said.

The choir already performs at university events such as graduation, as well as at outdoor private functions, but Mr Banda said most people were unaware of this.

The concert will also raise money to buy instruments. Mr Banda said the choir normally has to book instruments whenever it has an event.

Other choirs from the campus are expected to take part. Dr Flemmings Ngwira, head of language and communication at the university and a well-known musician, will also perform, along with an artist named Romeo.

Mr Banda said the attendance of high-profile guests, including Vice-Chancellor Associate Professor Nancy Chitera, would be "the icing on the cake".

He urged students and the public to attend what he called a rare treat of choral music.

Tickets are available through National Bank account number 1014151644. Bronze tickets cost K10,000, silver K20,000, gold K50,000 and platinum K100,000.