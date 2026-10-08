Rwanda: New System Lets Land Buyers Retain Approved Building Permits

People who buy land with an existing approved building permit will no longer have to automatically apply for a new one, following the introduction of a new permit transfer system by the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA).

Under the new arrangement, an approved construction permit can be transferred to the new landowner once ownership of the plot changes, potentially saving buyers both time and the cost of applying for a fresh permit.

The system means that once the transfer of land ownership is completed, the building permit attached to the plot can also be transferred to the buyer, provided the conditions of the approved project remain unchanged.

RHA said the seller must agree to make the approved designs available to the new owner.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: Govt sheds light on suspended building permit issuance

"The seller must agree to provide the approved designs so that they can be used by the new landowner. The transfer process is automated and does not require a reviewer, unless the seller does not grant permission for the designs to be used," the authority said.

"In that case, a reviewer will intervene to assess the new drawings submitted by the new owner."

The system, introduced in September 2026, is expected to reduce the costs incurred by buyers who previously had to apply for new permits after acquiring land with an already approved project.

According to RHA, construction permit fees vary depending on the size of the proposed built-up area.

"The fees charged when applying for a construction permit range from Rwf20,000 to Rwf100,000, Rwf150,000 and Rwf200,000, given that the amount payable is determined by the size of the built-up area," RHA said.

The authority noted that these charges cover only the permit itself.

Costs associated with preparing architectural designs or obtaining other construction-related professional services are agreed separately between the client and service provider.

Besides reducing costs, the permit transfer system is also expected to cut the time buyers spend seeking new approvals.

According to Eng. Emmanuel Nsengiyumva, owner of ACES Ltd, a Kigali-based company specialising in architectural design and building project execution, a construction permit should ordinarily be issued within about three weeks.

However, delays in building permit approvals have previously drawn concern.

ALSO READ: Kigali's building permit delays draw MPs' concern

In September 2025, lawmakers raised concerns over persistent delays and irregularities in the approval of building permits in Kigali, calling for reforms to improve the process and support orderly urban development.

In some cases, permit applications had taken more than 113 days because of backlogs.

Nsengiyumva said allowing existing permits to transfer with land ownership should make the process easier for property buyers.

"Once you buy a plot that already has a construction permit, the system has now been simplified so that the approved project can automatically become yours without having to apply for a new permit," he said.

"Once the ownership transfer is completed and the UPI is registered in your name, the existing construction permit will also be transferred to your name."

He said the change would reduce unnecessary procedures for people purchasing land on which a development project has already been approved.

Rene Albert Nahimana Yuli, Senior Engineer at REEC, a construction company, said the initiative followed collaboration among the Rwanda Institute of Architects (RIA), the Institute of Engineering Rwanda (IER) and RHA.

He said a buyer who completes the transfer of land ownership can retain the existing construction permit as long as the land use, soil conditions and approved project design have not changed.

"A new permit would only be required if the new owner wants to develop a different project from the one originally approved," he said.

Nahimana said the new arrangement would also help improve coordination between land and construction services.

"It is a very good development because it will reduce confusion and malpractice, including situations where people are charged high fees for permits that may not be useful to them," he said.

ALSO READ: Why Rwanda has put on hold conditional building permits

"It will also promote professionalism by ensuring that approved projects meet all the required standards."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Building permits in focus at Rwanda Architecture Week

Building permits and land-use regulations are also set to feature prominently during Rwanda Architecture Week and the East Africa Institute of Architects Congress.

The City of Kigali, Rwanda Institute of Architects and National Land Authority are expected to discuss permitting and regulatory issues, including current building permit timelines, requirements and operational bottlenecks in Kigali.

The discussions will also examine how the new Land Use Plan affects Kigali's master plan, including transition arrangements for projects already under development.

Participants are expected to review current permit procedures and timelines, as well as how the new Land Use Plan interacts with existing zoning regulations and what the changes mean for architects and developers.

The session is intended to strengthen dialogue between regulatory authorities and architectural practitioners, address permitting bottlenecks and clarify upcoming changes in land-use policy.