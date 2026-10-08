Rwanda: Who's Listening? Rwanda's Top 5 Spotify Artistes Mapped

Figuring out who is actually performing well in music has become harder as listening has moved across streaming services, social platforms, YouTube and other digital outlets.

A song can be doing well in one corner of the internet while barely registering somewhere else.

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Spotify remains one useful reference point because its monthly listener figure gives a snapshot of the unique users who have listened to an artiste in the past 28 days. Spotify says the metric is updated daily on a rolling basis, meaning the number can change considerably around releases, playlist placements and other moments of increased attention.

The figure should not be treated as a direct measure of income or a complete measure of an artiste's fanbase. Spotify's analytics distinguish monthly listeners from "super listeners," the smaller group of highly engaged fans who account for a disproportionate share of streams and ticket sales generated through Spotify.

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Still, a large monthly audience can show how far an artiste's music is travelling beyond their home market. Based on a live Spotify check, these are the five Rwandan acts with the highest monthly listener figures.

ELEMENT EleéeH: 282,500+ monthly listeners

Element EleéeH is having a strong year as he moves further from his traditional role as a producer and into the spotlight as a recording artiste.

Born Fred Robinson Mugisha, Element built his reputation through production and his distinctive "EleéeH" producer tag, working with artists including Bruce Melodie and The Ben.

In 2026, he released "AYAYAAH," his cross-border collaboration with Kenya's Bien and Uganda's Joshua Baraka.

"AYAYAAH" was ranked No. 2 on Spotify's Global Impact List for the first half of 2026, placing the US-based singer-producer alongside artistes from Kenya and Uganda on one of the region's most visible cross-border releases this year.

Element also won Producer of the Year at the 2026 AFRIMA ceremony in Lagos for "Tombé."

His biggest Spotify markets are Nairobi, Kampala and Kigali, followed by Dar es Salaam and Lagos.

Bruce Melodie: 204,600+ monthly listeners

Bruce Melodie remains one of Rwanda's most established pop artistes, with a Spotify audience that extends well beyond Kigali.

Born Itahiwacu Bruce, the singer began his career in the early 2010s and later won Primus Guma Guma Super Star in 2018. His catalogue has increasingly connected Rwandan pop with audiences elsewhere in East Africa.

His 2025 album "Colorful Generation" featured collaborations with Shaggy, Bien, Bensoul and Blaq Diamond. Its lead single, "Beauty on Fire," features Nigerian singer Joeboy.

Bruce Melodie's audience is led by Nairobi, followed by Kigali, Dar es Salaam, Kampala and Mombasa. His cross-border reach was also reflected in "Pom Pom," his collaboration with Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz and Nigeria's Brown Joel, which appeared at No. 4 on Spotify's Global Impact List for the first half of 2026.

Israel Mbonyi: 181,000+ monthly listeners

Israel Mbonyi is the highest-ranked gospel act on this list, with a sizable audience spread across East Africa and Nigeria.

Mbonyi developed his musical background through church before building a career as a gospel singer, songwriter and worship leader.

His strongest markets are Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Kigali, Kampala and Lagos.

The numbers also show how gospel music occupies its own notable space in Rwanda's wider music economy. Mbonyi's audience is spread across several of the same regional cities where Rwanda's leading secular acts are finding listeners.

Meddy: 180,500+ monthly listeners

Meddy remains one of Rwanda's most established names abroad, particularly among East African audiences, despite current recording inconsistencies.

Born Ngabo Médard Jobert, Meddy became prominent in Rwanda in the late 2000s before moving to the United States in 2010. His 2017 single "Slowly" became one of his defining records and remains his biggest Spotify track, with more than 12 million streams on the platform.

His Spotify audience is concentrated in Nairobi, Kampala, Kigali, Dar es Salaam and Lagos.

Meddy's most recent release listed is "Blessed," a gospel single released January 30, 2025.

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Starving Yet Full: 174,400+ monthly listeners

Starving Yet Full, whose real name is Cédric Gasaïda, occupies a different lane from the other artistes on this list.

The Rwandan artiste has spent much of his career in electronic and house music and has built an audience that reaches well beyond East Africa.

He was a vocalist in the Toronto electronic group Azari & III, whose catalogue includes "Hungry for the Power," "Manic" and "Reckless With Your Love." He also performed with the group at festivals including Glastonbury, Lovebox and Barcelona's Sónar.

Spotify's artist profile identifies him as Rwandan, born in Burundi, and notes his years between the two countries, Toronto, London and Moscow before returning to Rwanda.

His audience is particularly international. The largest markets are Athens, London, Istanbul, Madrid and São Paulo.

His growing visibility in Kigali has also coincided with the city's expanding Afro-house and Afro-tech scene, giving his electronic sound a stronger local presence.