Ethiopia: Aman Properties Is Expanding Its Horizon - Sar Bet Is Next

We have exciting news to share: Aman Properties is expanding to Sar Bet.

After establishing developments in areas including Bisrate Gebriel, Kazanchis, Bole and Kara Kore, Aman Properties is widening its presence across the capital, with Sar Bet among the locations shaping what comes next.

The expansion marks another step in Aman Properties' growth across Addis Ababa, extending its presence into new locations and building on the experience gained through its developments across the city.

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Why Sar Bet?

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Some locations have an advantage that cannot be created overnight: they are already deeply connected to the city.

Sar Bet is one of those places.

Located close to the African Union headquarters and several embassies, including the Embassy of Canada, Sar Bet is well connected to central Addis Ababa and surrounded by established business, residential, and institutional areas.

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The Mexico-Sar Bet corridor has also seen significant development, with improvements to roads, pedestrian infrastructure, and the surrounding urban environment.

For someone looking to buy a home in Addis Ababa, location is about more than an address. It is about what surrounds you today and what is likely to shape your everyday life tomorrow. Sar Bet brings both: an established place in the city, strong connections to key parts of Addis Ababa, and an urban environment that continues to develop.

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What Does This Mean for Aman Properties?

Aman Properties is planning for the long term. Its vision goes beyond individual developments, with plans to build a lasting presence across Addis Ababa and continue growing with the city.

Backed by experience across different neighborhoods and new locations already in its plans, including its strategic work in Sar Bet, Aman Properties is cementing its place as a permanent, trusted leader in Ethiopia's real estate industry for years to come.

What Comes Next?

And Sar Bet will not be the last.

Bole is also among Aman Properties upcoming locations, extending the company's presence into another well-established part of Addis Ababa.

From the places Aman Properties has already built into the locations now taking shape, the journey across Addis Ababa continues.

Sar Bet is next. And there is more to come.