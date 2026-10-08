Nigeria: Justice Adefope-Okojie Leads Debate On Judicial Intervention in Nigeria's Elections

Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, will deliver the 2026 Gavel International Annual Lecture slated for November 17, focusing on the increasingly debated role of the judiciary in Nigeria's electoral process.

The lecture, entitled "Electoral Process in Nigeria: Managing the Boundaries of Judicial Intervention," will examine the relationship between judicial intervention in electoral disputes and the constitutional right of Nigerians to determine their representatives through the ballot box.

The event will hold at the Main Hall of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nurudeen Olowopopo Road, Central Business District, Alausa-Ikeja, Lagos.

Former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Bayelsa State, Chief Anthony George-Ikoli, SAN, will chair the event. George-Ikoli is also the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria produced by Bayelsa State.

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Lawyer and activist, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, will moderate the panel discussion following the lecture.

The organisers said the theme was chosen against the backdrop of continuing public debate over the role of the courts in determining electoral disputes and the implications of judicial decisions for the votes cast by Nigerians.

The lecture will examine the constitutional and practical boundaries of judicial intervention and the need to balance the adjudicatory role of the courts with the electorate's authority to choose its political representatives.

Justice Adefope-Okojie brings extensive judicial experience to the discussion, having served both on the High Court of Lagos State and the Court of Appeal, where she participated in the adjudication of electoral and other constitutional disputes.

Gavel International said her extensive judicial experience, particularly in electoral adjudication, placed her in a strong position to lead the discussion on the relationship between the judiciary and the electoral process.

The organisation said her experience on the Bench and commitment to justice, constitutionalism and the rule of law would provide useful perspectives for policymakers, legal practitioners, academics and other stakeholders engaged in Nigeria's democratic process.

Gavel's record of public engagement

Founded by journalist Mustapha Ogunsakin in 2008, Gavel International is a legal and judicial news platform covering the administration of justice, constitutional governance and the rule of law.

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The organisation has also used its platform to convene public discussions on important legal and governance issues.

The 2026 edition will additionally feature the presentation of awards to Nigerians who have distinguished themselves through contributions to law, justice, business, human rights, education and public service.

The organisers said the event is expected to draw senior judicial officers, lawyers, academics, policymakers, public officials, members of the diplomatic community, business leaders, journalists and other stakeholders.

The panel discussion, to be moderated by Falana, is expected to extend the debate beyond the lecture and provide perspectives from the legal profession, academia and the media on the appropriate limits of judicial intervention in Nigeria's electoral process.