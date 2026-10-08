Africa: Lseza Secures Membership in Africa Economic Zones Organization

The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA) has secured membership in the Africa Economic Zones Organization (AEZO), opening new opportunities for Liberia to strengthen its engagement with Africa's growing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) ecosystem.

The membership provides LSEZA with access to a continental platform for knowledge exchange, technical cooperation, investment promotion, and partnerships in the development of Special Economic Zones.

It also creates an opportunity for Liberia to showcase its emerging SEZ program to regional and international investors, development partners, and other stakeholders involved in industrial and economic development across Africa.

Special Economic Zones have increasingly become important tools for attracting investment, promoting industrial development, expanding exports, and creating employment opportunities.

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For Liberia, the AEZO membership comes at a time when LSEZA is advancing plans to develop potential SEZs in several parts of the country.

The Authority is currently working on potential zones in Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Bong, and Nimba Counties.

The proposed zones are being positioned to support industrial activity, attract private-sector investment, expand economic opportunities, and create employment in host communities.

The initiative is also aligned with Pillar One of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which focuses on economic transformation and seeks to promote sustainable growth and investment.

Through its engagement with AEZO, LSEZA is expected to pursue opportunities for technical expertise, strategic partnerships, knowledge sharing, and investment connections that can support the development and implementation of Liberia's SEZ program.

The membership is also expected to strengthen LSEZA's efforts to position Liberia within the broader African investment landscape by connecting the country to institutions, investors, policymakers, and development partners working to advance SEZs across the continent.

For Liberia, the development of SEZs is seen as an opportunity to diversify the economy, stimulate industrialization, increase domestic production, promote exports, and create sustainable employment opportunities.

As Liberia advances its SEZ agenda, LSEZA will continue building strategic partnerships aimed at supporting investment, industrialization, economic transformation, and sustainable job creation across the country.