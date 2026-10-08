Liberia: Nimba's Morris Kings Electrifies Abidjan in Dan Music Showcase

One of Nimba County's most popular gospel musicians, Morris Gbeadeh, popularly known as "Morris Kings," has taken Liberia's musical talent across the border, delivering a celebrated performance at a major musical extravaganza in Côte d'Ivoire.

Morris Kings was invited as a guest artist to participate in "La Grande Nuit la Voix des Générations de la Musique Dan," a major musical caravan that brought together several prominent musicians, particularly gospel and traditional Dan artists.

His spectacular performance on Monday, October 5, 2026, earned enthusiastic applause from spectators who packed the theater at the Allocodrome de Yopougon Niagon à Gauche in Abidjan.

The musical event began late last week, following the departure of Morris Kings and his entourage from Liberia for Côte d'Ivoire after receiving an invitation to participate in the highly anticipated celebration of Dan music and culture.

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The event brought together musicians and cultural performers whose work has contributed to the preservation and promotion of Dan music, while also providing entertainment and education to audiences.

Morris began his musical career as a teenager in 2008 with the release of his album "Zinowa," a Dan word meaning "dilemma."

Since launching his musical career, he has established himself as a performing artist whose music combines parables, entertainment and education.

Nearly 95 percent of his songs are performed in the Dan vernacular. However, his manager says the rhythms, melodies and lyrics have attracted audiences beyond those who understand the language.

His participation in the Ivorian event has further highlighted the reach of Liberian gospel and traditional music beyond the country's borders.

Joseph Wongbe, Morris Kings' manager, said the event provided an important platform for the Liberian artist to share his talent alongside established Dan musicians from the region.

"The event brings together other celebrities, mostly traditional Dan artists whose music has made some meaningful contributions and positive impacts on the lives of music lovers," Wongbe said.

He described Morris Kings as one of the standout performers among the participating artists.

"Morris Kings remained one of the superstars among the other artists at the event," he added.

Wongbe also called on Liberians to support and pray for Morris Kings as he represents Liberia and Nimba County at the international musical gathering.

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"Let's keep our own Morris Kings in our prayers as he represents Liberia and Nimba on this important musical journey," Wongbe said.

For Morris Kings, the performance in Abidjan represents another milestone in a musical career that began as a teenager and has increasingly positioned him as a leading voice in Dan-language gospel music.

His appearance in Côte d'Ivoire also provides an opportunity for Liberian music and Dan cultural expression to reach a broader West African audience.