Liberia: LNP Intercepts U.S.$400k in Undeclared Cash in Cape Mount

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has intercepted US$400,000 in undeclared cash during a routine security operation at the Tienii Checkpoint in Grand Cape Mount County.

The cash was discovered on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at approximately 1:52 p.m., during the search of a Liberian-registered vehicle (A53191) driven by Mr. Abu Toure, 58, of Brewerville.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the money had not been declared at the Liberia-Sierra Leone border.

Mr. Toure informed investigators that the funds were proceeds from his cocoa business. Following the discovery, he was taken into custody, and the matter was referred to the Financial Crime Division of the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for further investigation.

The LNP emphasizes that investigations remain ongoing and no final determination has been made regarding any potential violation of Liberian law.

The Liberia National Police commends officers assigned at the Tienii Checkpoint for their vigilance and professionalism and reaffirms its commitment to working with relevant institutions to combat financial crimes, money laundering, and other activities that threaten Liberia's economic and national security.