Liberia: 15 Counties, One Nation - Road to 2026 National County Sports Meet Begins

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has officially released the comprehensive fixtures and groupings for the eagerly anticipated 2026 National County Sports Meet, setting off waves of excitement across all fifteen counties as regional powerhouses prepare for the nation's biggest annual sporting spectacle.

Spanning football, kickball, and basketball, this year's tournament promises intense rivalries, packed stadiums, and unforgettable drama from the group stages all the way to the grand finale in Monrovia.

GROUPINGS AT A GLANCE

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Organisers divide the tournament into four highly competitive regional groups.

Group A (Host: Grand Gedeh - Zwedru City): Grand Gedeh, Nimba, River Gee, Gbarpolu

Group B (Host: Bong - Gbarnga City): Bong County, Grand Bassa, Maryland, Rivercess, Cape Mount (Note: Group B shares regional fixtures)

Group C (Host: Lofa - Voinjama City): Lofa County, Grand Bassa, Montserrado, Sinoe

Group D (Host: Grand Kru - Picnicess City): Grand Kru, Margibi, Bomi, Cape Mount

ROAD MAP TO GLORY: KEY TOURNAMENT DATES

Action kicks off nationwide with group stage showdowns before moving to the capital for the knockout rounds at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex:

Group Stage Openers: November 28 - December 6, 2026 (Hosted across Zwedru, Gbarnga, Voinjama, and Picnicess).

Basketball Showdowns (SKD Gym): December 9 - 16, 2026.

Quarter-Finals (SKD Stadium):

Day One: Saturday, December 12, 2026 (Football & Kickball)



Day Two: Sunday, December 13, 2026 (Football & Kickball)



Basketball Quarter-Finals: Wednesday, December 16, 2026 (SKD Gym)

Semi-Finals: Saturday, December 19 & Sunday, December 20, 2026.

Third-Place Playoff: Tuesday, December 22, 2026.

Grand Finals: Sunday, December 27, 2026 (SKD Stadium).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Defending titles, local bragging rights, and raw grassroots talent will collide as counties deploy their finest athletes. With Lofa, Grand Gedeh, Bong, and Grand Kru serving as proud regional hosts for the preliminary rounds, fans are guaranteed packed venues and electric atmospheres before the tournament converges on Monrovia's SKD Stadium for the championship stretch in mid-December.

As the countdown begins, sports enthusiasts across the country are gearing up to see which county will lift the coveted trophies in football, kickball, and basketball this December.

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TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS