Kenya: President Ruto Awards 3,727 Kenyans Skills Certificates, Launches Fundi Locator Jobs Portal

8 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has awarded skills certificates to 3,727 Kenyans under the government's Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, as part of efforts to formally recognise skills acquired outside traditional education and training systems.

The certification programme targets workers who have gained practical skills through experience, apprenticeships and informal training but lack formal qualifications to demonstrate their competencies.

The certificates are expected to enhance the workers' access to employment opportunities and enable them to compete more effectively in the formal labour market.

Ruto also launched the Fundi Locator, a digital platform designed to connect skilled workers with potential clients and employment opportunities.

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The portal is expected to provide a platform where Kenyans with technical and vocational skills can showcase their expertise and be matched with people seeking skilled services.

The President further launched a revamped Haba Haba scheme, aimed at expanding social protection and savings opportunities for workers in the informal sector.

The initiatives form part of the government's broader efforts to support the informal sector, promote skills development and improve access to economic opportunities.

The RPL programme is intended to bridge the gap between skills acquired through work experience and formal certification, allowing workers to have their competencies assessed and recognised.

The government has been seeking to increase opportunities for young people and informal-sector workers through technical and vocational education, digital platforms and social protection programmes.

The latest measures are expected to provide skilled Kenyans with greater visibility in the labour market while helping employers and customers identify qualified workers.

The launch comes as the government continues to promote skills-based employment and recognition of competencies as part of its economic transformation agenda.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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