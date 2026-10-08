Somalia, Türkiye Discuss Stronger Parliamentary Ties At IPU Assembly

Arusha, Tanzania — Somalia's parliamentary speaker, Abdirahman Mohamed Nur Jama, held talks with a delegation from Türkiye's Grand National Assembly on the sidelines of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Arusha, Tanzania.

The meeting focused on strengthening parliamentary ties between Somalia and Türkiye and expanding strategic cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement from Somalia's parliament.

The two sides discussed ways to increase the exchange of parliamentary expertise, knowledge and experience between their respective institutions.

Jama and members of the Turkish delegation also stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and bringing the positions of the two countries closer on issues of mutual interest.

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The officials discussed coordination on shared priorities and matters concerning both countries at international forums, the statement said.

Somalia and Türkiye have maintained close political and economic ties in recent years, with Ankara playing a prominent role in supporting Somalia in areas including development, security and humanitarian assistance.

The meeting in Arusha came as lawmakers from across the world gathered for the IPU assembly, providing an opportunity for parliamentary delegations to strengthen bilateral relations and coordinate on issues of common concern.

The Somali parliament said the talks reflected the two countries' interest in expanding cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening institutional ties between their legislative bodies.