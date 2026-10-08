Ghana: Minority Demands Crackdown On Galamsey Financiers · Calls for Action Against Politically Connected Interests

The Minority in Parliament has called for decisive and even-handed action against the financiers, politically connected interests and organised networks behind illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

It said the fight against illegal mining should no longer be treated simply as a mining or environmental issue, but as a national concern with implications for public health, water and food security, livelihoods and the State's ability to enforce its laws.

The Minority made the call during an engagement with the leadership of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) in Accra on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, on the economy, constitutional governance, the rule of law and other national issues.

According to a statement issued by the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, after the engagement in Accra, the Minority raised concerns about the continuing destruction of the country's rivers, forests and farmlands through illegal mining. Read More