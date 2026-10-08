Ghana: Invest in Rental Housing - Pres Mahama Tasks MMDAs

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) must lead efforts to address Ghana's housing challenges by developing innovative solutions tailored to their respective jurisdictions, President John Dramani Mahama has said.

He said home ownership remained out of reach for many Ghanaians because of high house prices, rent advances and the cost of mortgage financing.

The President therefore called on the assemblies to use part of their Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and Common Fund allocations to develop rental housing for residents. Read More