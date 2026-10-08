Ethiopia Cabinet Reshuffle - PM Abiy Fills Four Key Posts

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has announced four key government appointments, following several cabinet reshuffles made earlier today.

Under the new appointments, Alemtsehay Paulos steps in as the Minister of Mines, succeeding Habtamu Tegegn (Eng). Ambassador Betre Mengistu has been named Head of the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Cabinet Affairs. Additionally, Fikadu Tesema takes over as Government Whip, replacing Tesfaye Beljige following his appointment as President of the South Ethiopia Regional State.

Meanwhile, Adem Farah retains his position as Head of the Democratic System Building Center with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister, and Enatalem Meles continues in her role as Minister of Government Communication Service.