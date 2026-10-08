Ethiopia Unveils New Cabinet Reshuffle

Ethiopia's House of Peoples' Representatives on Thursday unanimously approved 22 ministerial nominees presented by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, formally establishing the Cabinet of the new Government. The nominations were submitted during the second regular session of the 7th parliamentary term.

In one of the most closely watched changes, former Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa (PhD) has been appointed Minister of Finance. She replaces Ahmed Shide, who was elected Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives at the opening of the new parliamentary term. Fitsum had led the Ministry of Planning and Development for the past eight years.

Former Ethio Telecom Chief Executive Officer Frehiwot Tamiru joins the Cabinet as Minister of Innovation and Technology. The government has also restructured several ministries: the Ministry of Planning and Development has been renamed the Ministry of National Strategy and will be headed by its former State Minister, Bereket Fissehatsion. The former Ministry of Transport and Logistics has been reconstituted as the Ministry of Logistics, with former Oromia Deputy President Sadat Nesha appointed to lead it.

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Several senior figures retain their previous portfolios, ensuring continuity in key sectors. Temesgen Tiruneh continues as Deputy Prime Minister. Gedion Timothewos remains Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Birhanu Nega stays on as Minister of Education, and Addisu Arega retains the Agriculture portfolio. Hana Arayaselassie continues as Minister of Justice, while Habtamu Itefa (PhD), Mekdes Daba (Dr.) and Aynalem Niguse remain at the helm of Water and Energy, Health, and Revenues, respectively.

Other notable moves include the appointment of Mohammed Idris, previously Minister of Peace, as Minister of Defense, and Fisseha Yitagesu (PhD), former head of the Industrial Parks Development Corporation, as Minister of Industry. Former Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa now leads the newly structured Ministry of Culture and Tourism, while Alemtsahay Paulos, previously a cabinet minister in the Prime Minister's Office, has been appointed Minister of Mining. Shewit Shanka, who formerly served as Minister of Culture and Sport, becomes Minister of Women and Social Affairs.

The new Cabinet brings in figures from parties that competed in the June 2026 general election. Musa Adem, chairman of the Afar People's Party (APP), has been appointed Minister of Peace, while Education Minister Birhanu Nega is associated with the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA). Women account for nine of the 22 ministers (approximately 41 percent). The appointments also mark the first time a minister from the Harari Region has been named to a federal cabinet post.

Additional appointments include Awelu Abdi as Minister of Labor and Skills, Yasmin Wohabrebbi as Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Mohammed Abdurahman (Eng.) as Minister of Urban and Infrastructure, Sultan Weli (PhD) as Minister of Irrigation and Lowlands, and Aklilu Tadesse (PhD) as Minister of Youth and Sports.

The Cabinet changes come with the formation of the new federal government following the opening of the seventh parliamentary term on October 5, when newly elected members were sworn in and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was re-elected and sworn into office for another five-year term.

Full list of the newly approved ministers

Gedion Timothewos (PhD) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Addisu Arega -- Minister of Agriculture Fitsum Assefa (PhD) -- Minister of Finance Mohammed Idris -- Minister of Defense Birhanu Nega (Prof.) -- Minister of Education Hana Arayaselassie -- Minister of Justice Yasmin Wohabrebbi -- Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Fisseha Yitagesu (PhD) -- Minister of Industry Habtamu Itefa (PhD) -- Minister of Water and Energy Mekdes Daba (Dr.) -- Minister of Health Awelu Abdi -- Minister of Labor and Skills Aynalem Niguse -- Minister of Revenues Bereket Fissehatsion -- Minister of National Strategy Selamawit Kassa -- Minister of Culture and Tourism Alemtsahay Paulos -- Minister of Mining Sadat Nesha -- Minister of Logistics Shewit Shanka -- Minister of Women and Social Affairs Musa Adem -- Minister of Peace Frehiwot Tamiru -- Minister of Innovation and Technology Mohammed Abdurahman (Eng.) -- Minister of Urban and Infrastructure Sultan Weli (PhD) -- Minister of Irrigation and Lowlands Aklilu Tadesse (PhD) -- Minister of Youth and Sports

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With parliamentary approval secured, the new ministerial Cabinet now forms the core executive leadership of Ethiopia's federal government for the coming five-year term.