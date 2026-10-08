South Africa: Gauteng Premier Condemns Death of Baby and Alleged Rape of Mother

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the kidnapping and death of a four-month-old baby and the alleged rape of the baby's mother in Atteridgeville.

This after police launched a manhunt for a man following the alleged rape of a 43-year-old woman and the murder of her baby.

The body of the baby was discovered in a shallow grave on Wednesday.

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"We condemn this savage act of barbarism that has taken an infant from a family, violated an innocent woman, and caused deep pain and anxiety to the family and the entire community. I offer my sincere condolences to the mother and family. No parent should ever face such trauma.

"We fully support the South African Police Service in their investigation. Those responsible must face the full force of the law. Anyone with information that can help locate the suspect should contact the police immediately," Lesufi said.

According to reports, a pastor and his wife allegedly lured a woman to the Hennops River under the pretext of performing a ritual.

"While the pastor's wife stayed behind with the baby, the pastor and the victim walked toward the river, where she was reportedly tied up and assaulted. Police have since arrested the pastor's wife, and the pastor, who is the main suspect, remains at large, as officers search the crime scene, surrounding areas, and a nearby river," the provincial government explained in a statement.

According to the statement, authorities were alerted by Department of Roads and Transport maintenance and construction teams, who saw suspicious activities and reported it.

The victim had also managed to free herself and seek help.

"Their quick thinking and decision to alert the authorities made a critical difference, enabling the Office of the Premier to mobilise law enforcement resources, including a helicopter search.

"This cruel and senseless crime, like other recent attacks on women and children, strengthens the province's determination to ensure perpetrators face the full force of the law.

"The provincial government will continue using every available resource and working closely with the South African Police Service and communities, until GBVF [gender-based violence and femicide] is wiped out from our society," the statement said.