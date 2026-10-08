Kenya: Fatuma Ibrahim Ali Sworn in As PSC Commissioner, Pledges Consensus

Nairobi — Former Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Ibrahim Ali has pledged to promote consensus, integrity and teamwork after being sworn in as the newest non-MP commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Ms Fatuma took the oath of office on Thursday at County Hall, Parliament Buildings, following her approval by both Houses of Parliament to replace former commissioner Rachel Ameso, whose term had expired.

She emerged the top candidate from a field of 12 applicants who were shortlisted and interviewed by the PSC on September 10.

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The recruitment process assessed the candidates on academic qualifications, experience in public affairs, understanding of the mandate of Parliament and the PSC, leadership and management skills, as well as compliance with the leadership and integrity requirements under Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The Senate approved her appointment on October 1, while the National Assembly endorsed her nomination on Wednesday, October 7, paving the way for her formal assumption of office.

Speaking after taking the oath, Ms Fatuma said she was humbled by the appointment and pledged to work with the other commissioners to advance the mandate of the PSC.

She singled out consensus as one of the principles she intends to uphold in her new role, saying it was essential for effective decision-making within the Commission.

"I am a person who believes in consensus in commissions. Consensus is very crucial in decision-making, and I am committed to working on consensus at all times," she said.

Ms Fatuma said consensus would help the Commission remain united, focused on its constitutional responsibilities and protect the interests of Parliament.

She thanked Parliament, the PSC leadership, her political party and other individuals who supported her appointment.

She also recalled her previous working relationship with National Assembly Speaker and PSC chairman Moses Wetang'ula, saying they had interacted during her time in Parliament and during her unsuccessful bid for the East African Legislative Assembly.

Ms Fatuma served as the Wajir County Woman Representative in the 11th Parliament.

Wetang'ula: Put Parliament first

Welcoming her to the Commission, Mr Wetang'ula said Ms Fatuma's experience in Parliament and public affairs would strengthen the institution.

The Speaker said she was joining the PSC at a time when the Commission was seeking to strengthen Parliament, promote integrity and improve public understanding of its work.

"You have been in this Parliament with us. You have a rich history behind you and I have no doubt whatsoever that you will add value to this Commission," Mr Wetang'ula said.

He urged the new commissioner to be a team player and place the interests of Parliament, MPs, staff and the institution of democracy above personal, sectarian or regional interests.

Mr Wetang'ula also praised Ms Ameso for her contribution to the Commission, saying she had left an "indelible mark" during her tenure.

The Speaker said consensus had become the preferred approach to decision-making within the PSC, revealing that the Commission had never resorted to voting to resolve a dispute.

"We have never voted on any issue, and we are unlikely to vote on any issue. If we don't agree, we sleep over it and come the next day," he said.

He said the approach allowed commissioners to resolve differences without creating winners and losers within the Commission.

"By building consensus, you carry everybody. When you vote, you split yourselves. So we want to build consensus and hold this Parliament together," Mr Wetang'ula said.

Colleagues welcome new commissioner

Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau, who said she had known Ms Fatuma for more than a decade, welcomed her appointment and described her as a committed public servant.

Ms Gitau said she had worked with Ms Fatuma during her campaign to join the East African Legislative Assembly and expressed confidence in her ability to perform her new responsibilities.

"It's a heart to serve, and I know you have the brains for this job," she said.

PSC Commissioner Johnson Muthama also welcomed Ms Fatuma, saying her record in public service had prepared her for the demands of the Commission.

Mr Muthama said the PSC had a heavy workload and assured the new commissioner of the support of her colleagues and the Commission's leadership.

"We are non-elected commissioners, so a lot is expected from us. One thing I can assure you is that the commissioners have great support and the leadership of the chairman," he said.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, who served with Ms Fatuma in the 11th Parliament, said her appointment presented another opportunity for her to serve the country.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, who said she had known Ms Fatuma for more than 20 years, also endorsed her appointment, citing her experience in ODM party structures and Parliament.

Ms Mboko described the new commissioner as a team player who would have little difficulty adapting to the working culture of the PSC.

"She is a team player, so it will not be difficult for her to be in the spirit which we have here in this Commission," she said.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga said Ms Fatuma would settle into the Commission easily because several of the commissioners had worked with her previously.

He said her experience would be particularly useful in the committees she would serve on and encouraged her to share her knowledge with her colleagues.

Senator Wamatinga also said her experience in public affairs would be valuable to the Commission as the country moves towards the next General Election.

Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni, who represented the PSC during the parliamentary approval process, congratulated Ms Fatuma on behalf of the Senate.

He said her emergence as the top candidate in the recruitment process reflected her qualifications and experience in public affairs.

Senator Omogeni described the appointment as both a privilege and a responsibility, given the Commission's role in supporting Parliament and its members.

PSC Vice-Chairperson and nominated Senator Joyce Korir also congratulated Ms Fatuma and wished her wisdom, integrity and courage as she begins her tenure.

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Senator Korir said she had known Ms Fatuma for about a decade and expressed confidence that she would make a positive contribution to the Commission.

She urged her to build on the work of Ms Ameso, whom she described as a gracious commissioner who made a significant contribution during her time at the PSC.

Role of the PSC

The PSC is established under Article 127 of the Constitution and is mandated to provide services and facilities necessary for the efficient and effective functioning of Parliament.

Among its responsibilities are constituting and regulating offices within the Parliamentary Service, appointing and supervising office holders, preparing annual expenditure estimates and exercising budgetary control over the Parliamentary Service.

The Commission is also mandated to undertake programmes that promote the ideals of parliamentary democracy and perform other functions necessary for the welfare of MPs and parliamentary staff.

Mr Wetang'ula challenged Ms Fatuma and the other commissioners to use their experience to strengthen the institution and support Parliament in delivering its constitutional functions of representation, legislation and oversight.

He also urged the Commission to maintain public outreach programmes to help Kenyans better understand the role of Parliament and its contribution to governance.

The Speaker said the PSC would continue pursuing reforms aimed at improving Parliament's performance and strengthening public confidence in the institution.