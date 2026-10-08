Namibia: What Is Namibia's New Plan for Climate Change?

Namibia released its Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) in September, laying out the country's plan to address climate change.

The total cost to implement the plan over the next 10 years is N$230 billion, most of which (N$202 billion) will need to come from international financing.

WHAT IS AN NDC?

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Countries that signed the Paris Agreement have agreed to create climate action plans every five years. The nationally determined contributions (NDCs) are commitments, decided by the countries themselves, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT?

Namibia is one of the world's carbon sinks, which means it absorbs more greenhouse gases from the atmosphere than it produces. According to the NDC 3.0, Namibia produces only 0.03% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

But the country is susceptible to the effects of climate change.

"Climate change remains one of Namibia's most pressing development challenges. As one of the driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Namibia is increasingly exposed to drought, rising temperatures, variable rainfall, floods and wildfires," environment minister Indileni Daniel says.

WHAT IS ADAPTATION VS MITIGATION?

Namibia is committing to both mitigate and adapt to climate change. Mitigation means reducing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted by the country. The plan targets reductions in the energy, livestock and land management, and industrial sectors.

Adaptation means reducing the vulnerability of Namibia to climate change. Most adaptation measures relate to agriculture and food security. Other adaptation measures include projects in water, fisheries, health and sanitation, and infrastructure.

"Namibia recognises that adaptation can substantially reduce climate risks but cannot eliminate them entirely," Daniel says.

THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE REVOLUTION

One of Namibia's plans is to decarbonise transportation, which includes promoting the use of electric vehicles in the country.

By 2030, the government aims to have 45% of passenger vehicles imported into the country be electric. By 2035, the goal is for half of vehicle imports to be electric or hybrid.

Electric vehicle (EV) technology is small but growing in Namibia, with Pupkewitz introducing the Chinese brand BYD to the market this year.

To support EV adoption, the government will establish charging infrastructure in urban centres and along transport corridors connecting major centres. Both of these are conditional on additional financing from the private sector or international partners.

The government also plans to introduce tax incentives for EV users and carbon penalties for high-emission vehicle imports. For buyers, this could include a 0% environmental levy or import levy waiver for electric vehicles.

CLIMATE-RESILIENT LIVESTOCK

In order to adapt to climate change, the government says it aims to breed climate-resilient livestock and crops.

Currently, the government has a project distributing small livestock to vulnerable households.

Conditional on funding, the agriculture ministry will "establish and operationalise a national breeding programme for climate-resilient livestock", according to NDC 3.0.

The focus will be on breeds with improved heat tolerance and drought resistance. Currently, Namibia has six livestock research stations. The project aims to open another five. The total cost of this project is estimated at N$623 million.

WOOD, BIOMASS AND CARBON MARKETS

To reduce forest wood removal, the NDC 3.0 lays out a plan for accelerating electrification in rural areas and improving access to clean cooking.

In addition, the plan looks at the biomass Namibia has as an opportunity to remove additional carbon from the atmosphere. With significant bush encroachment, Namibia has a small industry producing biochar.

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"Integrated carbon sequestration will be advanced through a national biochar, bio-fertiliser and compost deployment roadmap," the NDC says.

By 2030, the government says it will have a national carbon market framework approved. This will allow carbon projects to be registered, authorised and monitored by the government.

WHAT ABOUT OIL?

If current exploration in offshore Namibia leads to the country becoming an oil and gas producing country, greenhouse gas emissions from Namibia will rise.

However, the NDC 3.0 does not consider those emissions in its strategy.

Only when Namibia begins producing oil will the country consider how to include emission mitigation measures in its NDCs, according to the environment ministry.

"Oil and gas does not remove our climate responsibility," Daniel said at the launch of NDC 3.0.

Both development and the risks of climate change must be considered when making decisions, she said.