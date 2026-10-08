Ghana: Minority Calls for Head of Sports Minister

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Youth and Sports Committee, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called for the immediate dismissal of the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, following the recent visa scandal at the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Similarly, he has demanded the removal of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for her alleged involvement in the scandal that led to the sacking of the Director-General of the NSA, Mr Yaw Ampofoh Ankrah.

At a press conference in Parliament yesterday, Mr Assafuah said the Minority Caucus on the Youth and Sports Committee had identified issues of misrepresentation in an alleged agreement signed between TRIBE Culture Fest, a private entity, and the NSA ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, the purpose of the agreement was for the joint execution of Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup framework and for the development and promotion of all sports disciplines nationwide. Read More