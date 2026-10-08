Ghana: Minority Calls for Head of Sports Minister

8 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Youth and Sports Committee, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called for the immediate dismissal of the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, following the recent visa scandal at the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Similarly, he has demanded the removal of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for her alleged involvement in the scandal that led to the sacking of the Director-General of the NSA, Mr Yaw Ampofoh Ankrah.

At a press conference in Parliament yesterday, Mr Assafuah said the Minority Caucus on the Youth and Sports Committee had identified issues of misrepresentation in an alleged agreement signed between TRIBE Culture Fest, a private entity, and the NSA ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, the purpose of the agreement was for the joint execution of Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup framework and for the development and promotion of all sports disciplines nationwide. Read More

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.