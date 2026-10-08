Ghana: Ignite Moves to Strengthen Transparency, Accountability in Ghana

IGNITE, a global product distribution and e-commerce company, has announced measures to strengthen transparency and accountability in its operations in Ghana, including plans to establish a physical office and a dedicated customer and media hotline.

The initiative, according to the company, is intended to provide a local point of contact for customers, the media and other stakeholders seeking clarification on its operations, products or issues involving the use of its name.

A member of the Ignite Global Advisory Board, Mr Nathan Kwabena Adisi, announced the plans during a media webinar last Wednesday. The webinar was organised to provide clarity on the company's business model, products, technology and vision for entrepreneurship in Africa.

Mr Adisi said the company was also in discussions with security agencies in Ghana as part of efforts to strengthen its governance and protect the Ignite brand from fraudulent activities.

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He disclosed that discussions were ongoing with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), adding that the company would collaborate with the appropriate authorities once the discussions were concluded and the necessary clearances obtained.

Mr Adisi said Ignite had adopted a firm position against fraud and the unauthorised use of its name, noting that the company had previously dealt with a similar situation in Nigeria.

According to him, Ignite worked with immigration authorities in Nigeria to establish the facts in a case involving individuals who were using the company's name.

Mr Adisi said the experience demonstrated the need for the company to maintain proper structures and engage relevant authorities as it expanded into new markets.

Ignite, which was established about six months ago and has its headquarters in Hong Kong, operates an e-commerce business that distributes products across various markets.

Mr Adisi described Ghana as an important market in the company's expansion strategy for sub-Saharan Africa and said the proposed office and hotline would deepen the company's engagement with local stakeholders.

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He said Ignite had attracted more than 7,000 brands within about five months of its outdoor launch in April 2026.

The Head of Development and Strategy at Brainify, Mr John Healy, said the platform was targeting underserved communities in the Global South with practical training in AI, digital marketing and content creation.

He said Brainify provided guided learning paths that took users from basic knowledge to practical application, with thousands of people already using the platform.

Mr Healy said the platform was also creating opportunities for people in Ghana and other African countries to develop AI skills through practical projects.

He noted that users across different age groups, including children and older adults, had used the platform to acquire digital skills.

He added that Brainify had recently obtained certification from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai as it expanded its practical AI education programme.

Meanwhile, the company's Product Specialist for energy and wellness products, Dr Shafi Shaik, said Ignite was seeking to increase awareness of its products in Ghana.

The products include Activa, BR9, Sena watches and Brusho, an AI-enabled oral-care product designed to connect users' brushing activities to a secure cloud system.

Dr Shaik said Brusho operated on a "brush and earn" concept, combining conventional oral care with technology and data collection.