South Africa: UCT Hosts Conference On Ageing in Place

The University of Cape Town (UCT) hosted the International Alliance of Research Universities (IARU) Ageing, Longevity and Health (ALH) Meeting from 20 to 22 September 2026. The conference brought together researchers from around the world to explore the theme of "Ageing in Place".

Hosted by Professor Elena Moore, the chairperson of the UCT Working Group on Ageing, Longevity and Health, and UCT's Family Caregiving Programme, the annual conference brought together delegates from 11 partner institutions across 10 countries. It provided a valuable platform for researchers from diverse disciplines and contexts to share their work, exchange ideas and explore how ageing and care are experienced and understood across different parts of the world.

The conference opened on 20 September with UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela in attendance, marking the beginning of an engaging programme and providing an important opportunity to connect researchers from across the IARU network. Over the course of the conference, participants shared emerging research, considered common challenges and differences across contexts, and explored opportunities for future collaboration in research on ageing, longevity and care.

"Hosting the IARU conference with the Family Caregiving Programme at UCT showed how much we gain when researchers working on ageing in very different settings sit in the same room," Professor Moore said. "The discussions were frank, the early-career presentations were outstanding, and several new collaborations began over the course of the week."

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Diverse topics and perspectives

Researchers explored a wide range of disciplinary perspectives with a shared interest in care, support and the infrastructure that enables people to live and age in their communities. The sessions covered care relationships and family networks; disability, health, technology and care; and gender, care and economic vulnerability.

Presenters explored a diverse range of topics, reflecting the different ways in which ageing and care are understood and experienced across contexts. These included approaches to preventing falls and fractures among older people in Singapore, as well as access to resources and services for older persons living in rural Oxfordshire. Other presentations examined climate-related vulnerability among older adults and the growing role of technology in care.

The programme also showcased innovative technological projects that explored the potential of avatar-mediated communication between age groups and humanoid robotics, with scholars exploring how these technological approaches can support older persons, strengthen care and improve connections between generations.

"The discussions were frank, the early-career presentations were outstanding, and several new collaborations began over the course of the week."

Together, these diverse areas of research demonstrated that questions around ageing and care extend well beyond any single discipline or country. And although the approaches differed, the presentations were connected by broader questions about how care is organized and what infrastructure is needed as populations age.

Researchers shared projects from various countries and contexts, highlighting that ageing in place can look very different depending on the social, economic, health and community systems available to older persons. These exchanges brought attention to questions on how older persons' well-being and ability to remain within their communities intersect with family relationships, health and disability, technology, gender and economic circumstances.

This international perspective was one of the strengths of the meeting as it created opportunities to learn how other countries approach ageing, care and support, while also reflecting on how these approaches compare with experiences in South Africa.

A local perspective

A South African perspective was central to the programme, with Ikamva Labantu delivering opening remarks on "Ageing in place: A view from the ground in South Africa". The organisation has been a pioneer in the community for over 60 years and radiate empowerment and transformation through innovative solutions. This brought local experiences and realities into conversation with international perspectives represented at the meeting.

"Partnering with UCT for the IARU conference provided a vital platform to ground global discussions on 'Ageing in Place' in South Africa's township lived realities," said Lulama Sigasana, programme manager (Older Persons) at Ikamva Labantu. "For over six decades, Ikamva Labantu has pioneered dignified, community-led care solutions created for the community, by the community. We hope this dialogue inspires deeper collaboration between academic research and on-the-ground action to uplift our older generations."

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There was also an institutional spotlight looking at ageing in place in Southern Africa where Zeenat Samodien and Dr Jesman Chintsanya from the Family Caregiving Programme shared their work, highlighting research in Namibia, Malawi, Botswana and South Africa. Together, these contributions from Ikamva Labantu and the programme situated experiences from South Africa and the wider Southern African region within the broader international conversation about ageing in place.

For UCT's Family Caregiving Programme, hosting the annual IARU ALH meeting was therefore not only an opportunity to showcase research taking place at the university, country and region, but also to strengthen connections between researchers working on ageing across different countries and disciplines. The conference demonstrated the value of bringing these perspectives together around a shared question: How can societies create the support, relationships and care infrastructure that enables people to age in place?