Liberia: Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter Flees to Sierra Leone

8 October 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Zeze Evans Ballah

GRAND CAPE MOUNT COUNTY — A man accused of raping his 13-year-old daughter in Grand Cape Mount County crossed into Sierra Leone before police could arrest him, according to residents' accounts reported by the Cape Mount News Network.

The alleged assault happened between 4 and 5 a.m. The network reported that it happened in a town in Porkpa District. According to the report, the girl told a relative, who alerted community leaders.

The report said the girl was examined and treated at a local health facility. The case has been referred to the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police at the Tienii Police Station in Tewor District.

Residents described the man as a Sierra Leonean national who had lived in the town for decades, according to the report. The report did not say whether Liberian police had contacted authorities in Sierra Leone.

The Liberian Investigator is not naming the man, to avoid identifying the child.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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