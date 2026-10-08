Uganda: Kitagwenda Mobile Court Hears 17 Cases As Leaders Demand Permanent Court

At least 17 cases, including 10 involving domestic violence, have been heard during a three-day mobile court session in Kitagwenda District, with local leaders calling for a permanent court to improve access to justice.

The session, held from October 5 to 7 at Kicheche Magistrate's Court in Kabujogera Town Council, was organised by the Kamwenge Chief Magistrates Court with support from the International Justice Mission (IJM).

The exercise was aimed at bringing judicial services closer to residents who face financial and geographical barriers when seeking justice, particularly survivors of domestic violence and other vulnerable groups.

Kabujogera Town Council Chairperson Joseph Ruhweza welcomed the initiative but said occasional mobile court sessions were not enough to address the challenges residents face in accessing judicial services.

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He called on the relevant authorities to establish a permanent court facility in the area, saying it would reduce the time and money residents spend travelling to distant courts.

"A permanent court in this area would help our people access justice without spending a lot of money and time travelling to distant courts," Ruhweza said.

Kitagwenda District Probation Officer Anthony Kamil said bringing judicial services closer to communities was particularly important for survivors of domestic violence, who may already be facing emotional, financial and social challenges.

"When justice is brought closer to the people, it becomes easier for vulnerable people, especially survivors of domestic violence, to report cases and follow up on them without the additional burden of travelling long distances," Kamil said.

Of the 17 cases handled during the exercise, 10 involved domestic violence, while the others included theft and malicious damage.

Officials said the number of domestic violence cases heard during the session demonstrates the need for accessible judicial services that enable affected people to report cases and follow them through the justice system.

However, the absence of witnesses remains one of the challenges affecting the administration of justice. Failure by witnesses to attend court proceedings can delay hearings and prolong the resolution of cases.

Ruth Ongom of the International Justice Mission urged witnesses to respond to court summons and attend proceedings whenever required, saying their participation is essential to the administration of justice.

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"Witnesses play an important role in the administration of justice. We encourage everyone summoned to court to attend proceedings because their testimony can help courts establish the facts and determine cases," Ongom said.

The mobile court initiative is part of efforts to address barriers that prevent residents in underserved communities from accessing formal judicial services.

However, local leaders say a permanent court would provide a more sustainable solution by allowing residents to access judicial services regularly rather than waiting for occasional mobile sessions.

They argue that a permanent facility would be particularly important for vulnerable residents who may struggle to meet the transport costs associated with travelling to distant courts.

The leaders now want the relevant authorities to consider establishing a permanent court in Kitagwenda to improve regular access to justice for residents.