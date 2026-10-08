Malawi: 'Stranger' in Court - Speaker's Lawyer Slams Attorney General Mbeta's Late Move

8 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Speaker's court fight takes new Attorney General Frank Mbeta has joined the High Court battle over Parliament's 12 committees as an interested party, a case in which he was originally expected to stand by the Speaker.

Speaker Sameer Suleman is challenging an injunction obtained by citizen Austin Mkoka, which blocks the formation of the committees set up to probe the operations of some statutory firms.

Mr Mbeta's office was initially supposed to represent the Speaker. But as of yesterday, the government's lawyer had made no commitment to join the case.

Surprise at the hearing

At a virtual hearing this morning, Judge Allan Muhome told the parties that the Attorney General applied yesterday to join as an interested party.

The Speaker's lawyer, Bright Theu, said he was surprised by the move. He described Mr Mbeta as a "stranger" to the case, saying no documents showed he would be a party.

Lawyer Chikosa Silungwe also asked that procedures and timelines for filing documents be followed.

Timetable

Mr Mbeta has asked for ten days to file his documents. Mr Mkoka's lawyer, Noel Supedi, said he would need at least seven days to respond.

The case has been adjourned to 5 November 2026

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.