Malawi: Fountain of Victory Pastor Arrested Over Murder of Fdh Bank Worker Found Dead in Car With Neck Wound

8 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mwelu Phiri

Police say call logs place Fountain of Victory pastor with FDH employee Tathokoza Salimu on the day she died

A Lilongwe church leader has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a young FDH Bank employee whose body was found slumped in a car beside a rural road.

Police in Dowa have detained Bishop Medram Chirwa of Fountain of Victory Church in Lilongwe over the death of 31-year-old Tathokoza Salimu.

Dowa Police spokesperson Alice Sitima said preliminary findings from call logs show that the two were together on the day of the alleged killing.

Ms Salimu's body was found on 21 September 2026 inside a motor vehicle at Chinkhota Village, near Tatolonga Bridge, along the Dzaleka-Dowa Boma Road.

Ms Sitima said road users alerted police after noticing a black Subaru Impreza, registration number BZ 21709, parked by the roadside with its engine still running.

Officers found Ms Salimu in the passenger seat in a pool of blood, with a wound on her neck.

A search of the car recovered a driver's licence, a smartphone, an FDH Bank teller identification card and other documents bearing her name.

Ms Sitima said investigations are continuing, with police working to arrest other suspects in the case.

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