Somalia: South West State Steps Up El Niño Preparations Amid Flood Fears

Baidoa — Authorities in Somalia's South West state have stepped up preparations for possible flooding as seasonal rains linked to El Niño are expected to begin in the coming days, officials said.

The state-level ministerial committee responsible for preparing for and responding to the effects of El Niño met aid agencies working in districts across Lower Shabelle region to assess humanitarian needs and discuss preparations for potential floods.

The meeting was chaired by Abdinasir Abdi Arush, South West's minister for humanitarian affairs and head of the committee.

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Officials reviewed the latest information on the El Niño situation and discussed the needs of communities living in areas that could be affected by heavy rainfall, flooding and river overflow.

Rainfall is expected to begin in the coming days, raising concerns for communities living along the riverbanks, where flooding could disrupt livelihoods and increase humanitarian needs.

South West authorities told humanitarian organisations they would facilitate their operations to ensure they can prepare effectively and deliver assistance quickly to communities affected by floods.

The meeting brought together the state ministers for planning, women, energy and water, traditional elders, officials from Lower Shabelle region and the region's humanitarian coordinator.

The talks come as authorities and aid agencies seek to strengthen coordination ahead of the expected rains, with riverine communities considered particularly vulnerable to flooding.

South West Somalia has frequently faced humanitarian pressures linked to climate shocks, including droughts and floods, which have displaced communities and disrupted access to food, water and essential services.

The committee said coordination with humanitarian organisations would remain important to ensure that assistance reaches affected communities as quickly as possible if flooding occurs.