Somalia Cabinet Approves Ebola Preparedness Measures, Forms Six-Ministry Committee

Mogadishu — Somalia's cabinet has approved measures to prepare for a possible Ebola outbreak and formed a six-ministry committee to coordinate the government's response, the government said.

The committee will be chaired by Second Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Haji Abdi and includes the ministries of health, security, foreign affairs, transport, information and livestock.

The decision was taken at the cabinet's weekly meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, which also considered reports on security, elections, trade and other national issues.

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The Health and Social Care Ministry briefed ministers on the Ebola situation and measures to prevent the disease from reaching Somalia. The cabinet then approved a resolution on preparedness for a potential outbreak.

The government did not provide details on whether any Ebola cases had been detected in Somalia. The measures are aimed at strengthening preparedness and coordinating preventive action, according to the cabinet report.

The cabinet also reviewed one-person-one-vote elections held in the federal member states of Galmudug and Hirshabelle.

Ministers described the elections as successful and praised voter participation, according to the government statement. The elections are part of efforts by the government to implement constitutional changes and expand direct participation in elections.

Somalia has been working to broaden its electoral system from indirect voting towards direct elections, although the process has faced political disagreements and logistical challenges.

The cabinet was also briefed on the benefits Somalia has gained from joining the East African Community (EAC).

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said Somali students were able to access universities in EAC member states at regional tuition rates, while Somali travellers benefited from easier arrangements relating to residency, travel and healthcare.

The ministry also said Somali businesses and professionals had gained from reduced restrictions in some member states, while Somalia had secured a quota for permanent staff positions within the EAC for the first time.

Separately, the Trade and Industry Ministry reported that Somalia's process of joining the World Trade Organization (WTO), which has been under way for about a decade, was nearing completion.

The ministry said Somalia was finalising outstanding requirements, including tariff schedules for imported goods and the establishment of administrative institutions required for membership.

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Prime Minister Hamza urged government institutions to accelerate implementation of priority programmes under the DanQaran agenda and improve coordination among state agencies.

The cabinet also approved a nine-member board for the National Fisheries Company following a proposal from the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy.