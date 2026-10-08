African Defence Chiefs Meet in Kampala to Strengthen Cooperation On Non-Combat Operations

Kampala — The conference brought together military chiefs and senior officers from several African countries, as well as representatives of the African Union and regional organisations.

Discussions focused on the role of African armed forces in military operations other than conventional warfare, including peacekeeping, disaster response and emergency operations.

Participants also discussed the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation among African militaries as they respond to security and humanitarian challenges that fall outside traditional combat operations.

Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who formally closed the conference, stressed the importance of cooperation, coordination and joint efforts among African armed forces, particularly in operations that do not involve conventional warfare.

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Somalia's participation comes as its security forces continue to play a central role in efforts to strengthen national security and prepare for greater responsibility as international military support and peacekeeping arrangements in the country evolve.

The conference provided an opportunity for African military leaders to exchange experiences and discuss approaches to non-combat operations, which have become an increasingly important part of the continent's security response.

Such operations can include protecting civilians, responding to natural disasters, supporting humanitarian emergencies and assisting national authorities during major crises.

The meeting also highlighted the growing role of African-led security cooperation and the need for military institutions across the continent to improve their ability to operate jointly during emergencies.

Somalia has been a major participant in regional security efforts, particularly through operations against armed groups and cooperation with neighbouring countries and continental institutions.

The Kampala conference was the first gathering specifically focused on Military Operations Other Than War at the level of African defence chiefs, according to the organisers.