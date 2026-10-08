Ethiopia: Recognition Without Redistribution - the Paradox of Power in South Ethiopia Region

opinion

Addis Abeba — Last week, the council of the South Ethiopia Regional State convened in Arba Minch and swore in Tesfaye Beljige (PhD) as the region's new chief executive. Previously, Tesfaye served as Chief Government Whip in the House of Peoples' Representatives, and he arrives with a reputation that cuts both ways. Few regional leaders in Ethiopia have written a book-length reflection on the country's political trajectory; his In Search of Ethiopian Democracy, a 454-page work launched at Addis Ababa University in July 2025, argues for a balanced democratic framework that promotes unity and inclusive governance among Ethiopia's diverse communities. In his first address, he pledged that he had not come to serve one group but all the peoples of the region. The pledge is commendable. It is also a pledge the people of the south have heard before, and it will be judged not by its eloquence but by its distribution.

The moment invites more than a profile of a new leader. Since its formal establishment on 19 August 2023, the South Ethiopia Regional State has remained one of the least examined experiments in Ethiopian federalism. Commentary tends to swing between official celebration of "the people's long-standing demand fulfilled" and quiet resignation about corruption and unpaid salaries. Both miss the larger story. My argument is that the region was granted recognition without redistribution: administrative statehood without fiscal substance and cultural diversity as display rather than as political power. And because the south has always been Ethiopia's federal laboratory, what happens here is a forecast for the federation itself.

The bloc that was dismantled

The conventional wisdom holds that the dissolution of the former Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Regional State (SNNPR) was belated justice. Placing more than fifty nations and nationalities, including the Sidama, Wolaita, Hadiya, Gurage, and Gamo, in a single region never sat comfortably with a constitution that grounds self-rule in ethnic identity. Many southerners experienced it as marginalization: why should others have a homeland while they were administered as a residual category? That grievance was legitimate, and I do not dismiss it.

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But the conventional story overlooks a counterfactual that deserves serious attention. The old SNNPR was also a blessing in disguise. It created a common market across dozens of linguistic communities, cultivated cross-ethnic elite networks, and assembled one of the largest population blocs in the federation. A Wolaita politician from that region, Hailemariam Desalegn, rose to become prime minister in 2012. After the political transition of 2018, a cohesive South could have played a role no other actor could: a neutral, balancing force between the competing Oromo and Amhara poles of national politics, with numbers large enough to matter and no single ethnic project to defend.

That potential was squandered. The violence in Hawassa in 2018, the Sidama mobilization that produced the Sidama region in 2020, the South West Ethiopia Peoples' Region in 2021, and finally the twin creation of the South Ethiopia and Central Ethiopia regions in 2023 broke the bloc into four smaller units. There was nothing wrong with the Sidama, or anyone else, seeking self-administration. The problem lay in the violence that accompanied it and in the political consequence that followed. Sociologically, fragmentation converts a potential collective actor into several dependent clients. Each smaller region now negotiates with the center alone, with a thinner revenue base and weaker bargaining power. This is the overlooked paradox of the post-2018 South: territory was decentralized, but power was centralized. It was, in effect, division by consent.

A region designed against itself

Nowhere is this clearer than in the Wolaita question, which remains the hinge on which the whole region turns. The Wolaita, the region's most populous community, sought a region of their own. In August 2020, federal security forces arrested Wolaita Zone officials, members of the zone's statehood council, and opposition party members at a meeting in Sodo. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission reported that 178 people were detained, 28 of them senior zonal officials, and that security forces appeared to have used excessive force against the protests that followed. Amnesty International put the death toll at no fewer than 16 at the time. Addis Standard's reporting from those days captured a telling detail: renewed protests were triggered by rumors that Wolaita would be absorbed into a new region with Arba Minch as its capital.

Territory was decentralized, but power was centralized."

When the referendum on the new region finally came in February 2023, the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) annulled the Wolaita result after finding serious irregularities and organized a rerun in June. A people who had asked for one thing were, after bloodshed and a disputed ballot, delivered another. The silence that followed is often mistaken for consent. Many in Wolaita today are reluctant to speak about politics at all, which says less about contentment than about the effectiveness of the crackdown.

The institutional design of the new region reflects this unresolved tension. Wolaita Sodo is designated the political center, but the regional bureaus are dispersed across six cities: Wolaita Sodo, Dilla, Arba Minch, Sawla, Karat, and Jinka. Officially, this is decentralized service delivery. I would call it a geography of appeasement. Rather than settle the question of who belongs at the center, the state dispersed itself, giving every major constituency a piece of government and no one a coherent center. The costs are real: citizens travel long distances between bureaus, coordination suffers, and administrative knowledge is scattered. But the deeper cost is political. A state that cannot sit in one place struggles to think in one place.

The same logic drove the multiplication of administrative units. The referendum covered six zones and five special woredas; the region now lists twelve zones. Some upgrades answered genuine demands. Yet each new zone also brings offices, salaries, titles, and budget lines. Recognition by subdivision is a powerful political currency, and it is a currency that can be printed indefinitely while the underlying economy stagnates. Call it patronage cartography.

Under the first administration, these design flaws were compounded by leadership that many communities experienced as divisive. The Gamo and Wolaita share Omotic heritage and intertwined histories; governance turned that proximity into rivalry. Wolaitans widely felt sidelined from regional power and placed under local leaders unable to answer public demands, while other groups complained of exclusion from development projects. These are perceptions, and perceptions can be contested. But in politics, perceived exclusion is a social fact with consequences, and left unaddressed, such grievances accumulate until they burst beyond control.

New regions, old inequities

The political philosopher Nancy Fraser famously distinguished between the politics of recognition, which affirms identities, and the politics of redistribution, which reallocates resources and opportunities. Ethiopia's southern restructuring delivered abundant recognition: new flags, new councils, new capitals, and new zones. What it has not delivered is redistribution.

The most damning evidence is fiscal. In October 2024, Addis Standard reported that teachers in the Gamo, Wolaita, and Konso zones had received only partial salaries since August 2023, the very month the region was born. According to the president of the Southern Ethiopia Teachers' Association, teachers in the Humbo district had gone entirely unpaid, while some areas received as little as 15 percent of their regular salaries. A region that cannot pay its teachers is a region largely in name. The new regions inherited the staff, the debts, and the expectations of the old SNNPR, but not a revenue base capable of sustaining them. Fiscal dependency then becomes political discipline: a region that relies on federal transfers to pay salaries is in no position to bargain with the center.

Governance failures deepened the hole. The region acquired a reputation for corruption, including allegations surrounding mineral resources, and for the harassment and detention of emerging business people who aired concerns about it. The federal government's silence was read by many communities as complicity. The prime minister himself reportedly told Parliament that officials in the region had collected farmers' fertilizer payments and deducted taxes from civil servants without remitting them to the federal government. If even the center acknowledges such failures, the question is why accountability has been so slow.

The infrastructure record tells a similar story. Wolaita Sodo, once a regional hub for health services, stagnated for years until a recent mayor began delivering visibly on public services, proof that competent local leadership still matters. Yet the fire at Otona Hospital, and the absence of reconstruction afterwards, was widely interpreted locally as deliberate neglect of a city that once attracted patients from across the south. Many in Wolaita say no landmark public project has been delivered there in living memory. One may debate the exact record, but the sentiment itself is a political datum. No community in the South is asking for unfair privilege. They are asking for a fair share.

Voice, exit, and the southern route

The economist Albert Hirschman argued that members of a declining organization have three options: voice, exit, or loyalty. His framework illuminates something mainstream commentary on the South rarely connects: the relationship between political repression and migration.

For years, young people from communities across the former SNNPR have taken the dangerous southern route through East and Southern Africa towards South Africa. Migration is usually explained in economic terms: land scarcity, population pressure, and unemployment. These factors are real. But when voice is closed, as it was in Wolaita in 2020, and political conversation retreats into silence, exit becomes the most rational political act available to a young person. Migration is, in this sense, a referendum held with feet.

Remittances build houses in Sodo, Arba Minch, and Dilla; they do not build institutions. A region that exports its most energetic youth exports its future opposition, its future entrepreneurs, and its future civil servants alike. Meanwhile, the region's public universities in Arba Minch, Wolaita Sodo, Dilla, and Jinka produce graduates faster than the local economy creates jobs. Unemployed graduates are simultaneously the region's most combustible and most creative constituency. Whether they become a source of instability or innovation depends on whether the political system offers them voice before they choose exit.

Diversity as spectacle

The region is extraordinarily rich in cultural and natural heritage. It hosts the Lower Valley of the Omo and the Konso Cultural Landscape, both UNESCO World Heritage sites, along with the Gedeo cultural landscape, Nech Sar National Park, Lakes Abaya and Chamo, and the coffee lands that give the world the Yirgacheffe name. In December 2025, UNESCO also inscribed Gifaataa, the Wolaita New Year festival, on its list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. On paper, this is a tourism economy waiting to happen.

In practice, the region's diversity is photographed rather than governed. The peoples of the Omo Valley are marketed as images, while much of the value from tourism flows to operators based elsewhere. The farmers who grow some of the world's most celebrated coffee remain among its poorest producers. Large state-led projects in the Lower Omo have transformed pastoral livelihoods, and the communities affected have had limited say in those changes.

Here lies a contradiction worth naming plainly: the state celebrates cultural diversity as a tourist product while managing political diversity as a security problem. Gifaataa illustrates the point. It is a festival whose very purpose, as UNESCO describes it, is to settle disputes peacefully before the new year begins, yet it is promoted abroad while the reconciliation it embodies between the Wolaita and the state remains unpracticed at home. A serious tourism strategy would begin by treating cultural rights as economic rights: community ownership of heritage sites and festivals, local revenue retention, and protection of indigenous land tenure. Tourism that turns living communities into exhibits will neither last nor build loyalty to the state that profits from it.

The Tesfaye test

This is the context into which Tesfaye Beljige steps. His long engagement with questions of Ethiopian nationhood, including his advocacy of a national identity rooted in indigenous knowledge and institutions, is, I believe, a promising idea and a potential remedy for some of the problems both Ethiopia and this region face.

The test of his administration will therefore be concrete rather than rhetorical."

The South does not need to import models of deliberation; it already possesses them. The most striking is the Dubusha, the customary assembly in which elders gather, often beneath large trees, to mediate disputes and restore relationships. It is a shared institution between both the Wolaita and the Gamo, with elders in each community convening assemblies that prioritize reconciliation over punishment and collective decision-making over command. In both settings, elders' councils use mediation and negotiation to reach mutually acceptable resolutions and maintain social harmony, and their peacemaking role has been widely recognized.

Both Wolaita and Gamo regard this tradition of elders' deliberation as a shared cultural resource for resolving conflict. That matters enormously: the two communities whose rivalry the previous administration deepened carry within their own heritage a common grammar of reconciliation. A leader serious about nationalism from indigenous knowledge would begin there by giving such institutions a recognized role in mediating the grievances that the formal state has failed to resolve.

But there is a risk that must be stated honestly. In a dominant-party system, the language of unity can easily become the vocabulary of recentralization, a polite way of telling communities to stop asking questions. The test of his administration will therefore be concrete rather than rhetorical.

Fairness that cannot be seen is not believed; the region needs a published, transparent formula for allocating budgets across its zones so that claims of favoritism can be answered with figures rather than denials. A cabinet that reflects the region's diversity only in its photographs will reproduce the old suspicions; inclusion must extend to real authority over budgets and appointments.

No speech about unity will survive another year of teachers paid a fraction of their salaries, so the full and timely payment of civil servants is the most basic proof of competence. The corruption that has defined the region's reputation, including in the mineral sector, must be audited and prosecuted, not quietly absorbed. And political space must be reopened so that Wolaitans and others can speak about politics without fear, because a peace built on silence is merely postponed conflict.

If he delivers on these fronts, his ideas on Ethiopian nationhood could produce an alternative model of democratic nationalism worth expanding nationally. If not, his book will remain a better argument than his government.

Four futures for the South

The region's next decade will not unfold along a single line, and it is worth imagining its possible paths honestly, because each says something different about the Ethiopia that may emerge around it.

The most likely future, if little changes, is managed stagnation. In this future the region does not collapse; it simply endures. Salaries arrive late but arrive, councils meet and pass resolutions, and official reports speak of peace. Beneath the surface, however, nothing has been settled. Young people keep leaving along the southern route, remittances keep building houses rather than institutions, and grievances keep accumulating in a silence that officials mistake for consent. Stagnation of this kind is seductive because it looks like stability. Its danger is that it converts political questions into delayed explosions, waiting only for a trigger: a disputed appointment, a fiscal crisis, or a violent incident.

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A second future is renewed fragmentation. Here the unresolved Wolaita question resurfaces, invoking the constitution's guarantee of self-determination, and other communities, seeing what one has won, follow with demands of their own. The region dissolves, as the SNNPR did before it, into smaller units, each with its own flag and council, and each weaker than the last. This is the logical endpoint of recognition without redistribution: when the only currency the state offers is new territory, communities will keep asking for more of it. The result would be a federation of ever-smaller units, ever more dependent on the center and ever less able to bargain with it, which is a strange form of self-rule.

A third future is securitised recentralisation. Faced with discontent, the center chooses control over negotiation, managing the region through appointments, security operations, and the leverage of fiscal transfers. The region becomes an administrative relay for federal and party priorities: orderly on the surface, hollow underneath. Some will welcome this as discipline after years of disorder. But it would confirm the suspicion many southerners already hold, that the new regions were created not to empower them but to make them easier to govern, and it would turn the South's silence into a resentment that outlasts any government.

The fourth future is the most ambitious, the least likely, and the one most worth fighting for: a southern compact. In this future, the region stops treating its diversity as a problem to be administered and begins treating it as a constitutional asset. It publishes a fiscal formula that every zone can scrutinize, builds power-sharing conventions among its major communities, and negotiates a consolidated, legitimate center instead of a scattered one. It brings institutions like the dubusha and the reconciling spirit of Gifaataa into the work of public mediation, turns its heritage and festivals into community-owned sources of income, and invests in the trade corridors that link the south to Kenya and beyond. In such a future, the region would recover the role the old South once promised: a broker in national politics, proof that many peoples can share one government without any of them losing themselves in it.

Which future arrives will depend less on the constitution than on choices: the choices of the new administration, of the federal government, and of the region's own citizens, especially its young.

What the South reveals about Ethiopian federalism

The trajectory of the South Ethiopia Regional State is not a local story. It reveals the condition of the federation itself. Ethiopia increasingly practices a federalism of recognition administered by a centralized party: identities are affirmed, borders are redrawn, and offices multiply, but fiscal power, security, and political choice remain concentrated at the top. The south shows that the answer to ethnic grievance is neither more borders nor fewer, but fairer institutions: predictable revenue sharing, accountable leadership, open political space, and a shared economic future.

The people of this region have paid dearly for their questions. What they ask for is not privilege but fairness: an equitable share of resources and a government that treats every community as its own. If the new administration can deliver that, the South could once again offer Ethiopia a model. If it cannot, the problems now held in silence will one day speak for themselves. AS

Editor's Note: Tesfatsion Dominiko has a PhD in Sociology and Social Anthropology from Stellenbosch University. He also works as a freelance consultant with Telic Consulting, specializing in research and advisory services. Tesfatsion can be reached at tesfatsiondominiko@gmail.com