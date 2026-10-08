Gambia: Magistrate Grants Pap Jeng D200,000 Bail in Alleged Property Damage Case

Pap Jeng has been granted bail of two hundred thousand dalasi (D200,000) by Principal Magistrate Mam Samba Jallow of the Brusubi Magistrate's Court after pleading not guilty to a charge of malicious injury to property.

Jeng, who is not a Gambian national, appeared before the court in connection with an allegation that he wilfully damaged several parts of a motor vehicle belonging to Assanatou Jallow. ASP N. Bojang appeared for the Inspector General of Police, while Jeng was present in court.

The charge, under Section 290(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 2025, relates to an alleged incident on or about 21 September 2026 at Brufut in the West Coast Region. According to the particulars of the offence, Jeng allegedly damaged several parts of Jallow's vehicle.

The prosecution listed the alleged damage as a car fan valued at D20,000, a radiator at D8,000, an intercooler at D10,000, a cardan at D6,000, a centre bearing at D1,500, a bumper at D12,000, a front windscreen at D6,500, a stabilizer at D1,500 and a Sasseh valued at D25,000. The prosecution put the total value of the alleged damage at D150,000.

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The court clerk read the charge to Jeng and asked him to enter his plea. He pleaded not guilty, after which Magistrate Jallow entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. During the proceedings, the prosecution told the court that it had no objection to Jeng being granted bail. However, the prosecuting officer drew the court's attention to the fact that Jeng is not a Gambian national.

Magistrate Jallow subsequently granted him bail in the sum of D200,000, with two Gambian sureties. The court also ordered the sureties to deposit their passports and produce affidavits as part of the bail conditions. The case was adjourned to 15 October 2026 for hearing.