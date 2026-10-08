Gambia: Tanji Man Arraigned for Allegedly Assaulting Man With Intent to Steal

A man identified as Kebba Dumbuya has been granted bail of D150,000 with two Gambian sureties after denying a charge of assault with intent to steal before Principal Magistrate Mam Samba Jallow.

Dumbuya appeared before the court following allegations arising from an incident in Tanji, in the West Coast Region. ASP N. Bojang, representing the Inspector General of Police, appeared for the prosecution.

According to the charge sheet, Dumbuya is accused of assault with intent to steal, contrary to Section 250 of the Criminal Offences Act, 2025. The prosecution alleged that on or about 21 September 2026, in Tanji and within the jurisdiction of the court, Dumbuya unlawfully assaulted Ismaila Jallow with intent to steal by allegedly stabbing him in the mouth with a broken bottle.

The alleged assault is said to have caused actual bodily harm. The charge sheet also contains a second count of common assault under Section 195 of the Criminal Offences Act, 2025. However, the particulars before the court appear to contain inconsistencies concerning the identity of the accused in relation to that count.

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The charges were read and interpreted to Dumbuya in Mandinka. He denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Following the plea, ASP Bojang asked the court for an adjournment to allow the prosecution to call its witnesses. The prosecution, however, told the court that it was not opposing bail.

Dumbuya then addressed the court and said his mother, whom he had expected to stand as his surety, had died. He also maintained that he had been wrongly arrested and accused of an offence he knew nothing about.

Dumbuya told the court that he was returning from work when police officers apprehended him in Tanji and accused him of stealing. He denied any involvement in the alleged incident and insisted that he was innocent.

Dumbuya further told the court that he had been detained at the police station for more than a week before being transferred from Tanji Police Station to Latrikunda.

After hearing the parties, Magistrate Jallow granted Dumbuya bail in the sum of D150,000, with two Gambian sureties. The case was adjourned to 14 October 2026 for the prosecution to call its witnesses.