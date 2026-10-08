Gambia: Drivers Welcome End to Annual Driving Licence Renewals

Gambian drivers have welcomed a new three-year driving licence system, saying it will spare them the time, cost and frustration associated with renewing their licences every year.

The new digital driving licence system officially came into operation on 7 October 2026, beginning in Banjul and Kanifing before being extended to centres in Brikama, Soma, Farafenni, Janjanbureh and Basse.

Under the new system, driving licences will be valid for three years and cost D2,550. Commercial drivers who spoke to Foroyaa welcomed the change, describing the annual renewal process as a source of long queues, delays and additional costs.

For years, drivers have had to renew their licences annually, often facing long queues and administrative delays. The new system changes the renewal cycle to three years. At the Banjul car park, commercial driver Lamin Fatty said the annual system had been particularly difficult for drivers.

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"In the past, every year, drivers would line up to renew their licences, which is not only frustrating but also costly, but within three years it will save our time, income and energy," he said.

Mr Fatty added: "In fact, the driver's licence should have been jointly printed with the national ID Card as one document."

Another concern raised by drivers was the previous expiry arrangement, under which standard driving licences traditionally expired on 31 December, regardless of when they were issued. This meant that a driver who obtained a licence late in the year could be required to renew it only a few months later while still paying the full renewal fee.

Driver Momodou Bah said the process could also mean spending an entire day waiting to obtain a licence. He said drivers had often been forced to wait in long queues in difficult weather conditions, while interruptions in the printing of physical licences had added to the problem.

"With this new system it will help and allow drivers to obtain licences even at the end of the year," he said.

"This system has met the international standards and is welcomed by all who are eligible to look for the document," he added.

At Westfield, taxi driver Buba Hydara said drivers had complained about the annual renewal requirement for years.

"For many years, drivers have been complaining that having to renew their licence every year is frustrating and should be looked into, but to no avail," he said.

He said the decision to introduce three-year licences had therefore been welcomed by drivers.

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"When we received the news that the government has finally changed the system to three years, we all welcome the development because we know what we normally go through, especially at the end of the year when every driver has to change their licence," Mr Hydara said.

The drivers said the longer validity period would reduce the number of times they have to visit licensing centres and help them avoid losing working time during renewals. While welcoming the three-year system, several drivers said they would like authorities to consider extending the validity period further, with some calling for five-year licences.