Namibia: No Culling for FMD Cattle, Only Vaccinations - Zaamwani

The government will not cull cattle affected by foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), with agriculture minister Inge Zaamwani confirming that vaccination is now the only viable option after the window for culling expired.

Zaamwani told the National Assembly on Wednesday that Cabinet considered culling and vaccination after a meeting on Sunday to determine how to deal with cattle affected by the outbreak.

She said the chief veterinary officer advised Cabinet that culling is most effective when carried out within 24 to 48 hours after FMD is detected.

However, the government is now seven days beyond that period.

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"While we were trying to engage and send out notices as per the law, the 48 hours had already passed," Zaamwani said.

She said although culling can be effective when confined to a specific area, it is no longer considered the viable option in the current situation.

"The most viable option on the table now is what we are now looking at, by cordoning that area and starting with a vaccination campaign," she said.

Zaamwani said vaccination was agreed on as the preferred response at a meeting held on Wednesday, with 100 000 doses already available.

The vaccines were transported from the Zambezi region to the south, but authorities are now looking for suitable cold storage facilities to accommodate the large quantity, she said.

Zaamwani was responding to National Unity Democratic Organisation chief whip Vetaruhe Kandorozu, who questioned the government on the outbreak and the possible source of the virus on Wednesday.

She said investigations were ongoing, particularly along the Orange River, where cattle are exposed to high-risk grazing conditions when water levels are low.

"There are two farms between the river and investigations are ongoing by the relevant authorities," she said, adding that further details could compromise the investigations.

Zaamwani said the immediate priority was containing the outbreak through vaccination.